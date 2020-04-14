Today and tomorrow are Mail Days – Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo

Juan Vené is a contributor to Latino Sports who is considered an authority on Latino baseball. We are pleased to publish his pieces and add to the numerous publications in the Latino community that share his insight into the baseball world. His views are not necessarily the views of Latino Sports

If coronavirus allows it, this column will turn 60 years of providing daily service, from Monday to Sunday, in October.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Vicente Matos, from Betijoque, asks …: “Are the Chandler bats for children’s baseball?”

Friend Vic …: It is a very special wooden bat, different from all the others, which serve from pre-childhood to the Major Leagues, where Yoenis Céspedes promotes it.

Francisco Ricaldi, from Cancun, asks …: “Who are hardest hit by inactivity in the big leagues, the owners of the teams or the players who seem to be on their way to a season without playing?”

Friend Paco …: The owners would lose, among all, about $15 billion dollars. Some players will be forced to retire, but it depends on the physical conditions of each one. The majority will be able to recover, because they are working to maintain their form, even though the competition is very different from the training sessions.

Gavino Minerte, from Caracas, asks …: “Is it true that they are going to put advertising on the major league uniforms to save a few thousand dollars?”

Friend Wine …: That was said for the first time over the weekend. But nothing is approved. However, in the end it will only be a copy of our winter uniforms. Hopefully they leave room for the number of each player.

Asdrúbal Bracho, from Maracaibo, asks …: “Who was the Venezuelan who hit the first home run in the Major Leagues, and what was the biggest hit in the majors?”

Friend Druby…: “In 1939, Alejandro (El Patón) Carrasquel (Senators) hit the first home run for a Venezuelan in the Major Leagues. It happened in the first of a double header at Griffith Stadium, in Washington, with the Athletics, then from Philadelphia, and against reliever Alfred (Chubby) Dean. The ball went over the leftfield fences. Alejandro’s only home run in Major League Baseball … The farthest home run was hit by Mickey Mantle (Yankees), via rightfield, at Briggs Stadium, Detroit, on September 10, 1960. They measured it at 634 feet (193 meters). Mantle hit 536 home runs.

Johnny Pérez D. from Hermosillo, asks…: “You. Do you think the Mexican Pacific League can play the 2020-2021 championship?

Friend John …: I want to be optimistic, but I shouldn’t. Epidemiologists and Efectologists believe that only at the end of the year we will begin to recover from this pandemic.

Pondrán publicidad en uniformes de G. Ligas

Si coronavirus lo permite, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Vicente Matos, de Betijoque, pregunta…: “¿Los bates Chandler son para el beisbol infantil?”.

Amigo Vic…: Es un bate de madera muy especial, diferente a todos los demás, que sirven desde preinfantil hasta Grandes Ligas, donde lo promueve Yoenis Céspedes.

Francisco Ricaldi, de Cancún, pregunta…: “¿Quiénes son más perjudicados por la inactividad en Grandes Ligas, los propietarios de equipos en lo económico o los peloteros que parecen en camino a estar una temporada sin jugar?”.

Amigo Paco…: Los propietarios perderían, entre todos, unos 15 mil millones de dólares. Algunos peloteros se verán obligados a retirarse, pero depende de las condiciones físicas de cada quién. La mayoría podrá reponerse, porque están trabajando para mantener la forma, aún cuando es muy diferente la competencia que los entrenamientos.

Gavino Minerte, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que van a poner publicidad en los uniformes de Grandes Ligas para salvar algunos miles del dólares?”.

Amigo Vino…: Eso se dijo por primera vez durante el fin de semana. Pero nada hay aprobado. Sin embargo, al final solo será una copia de nuestros uniformes invernales. Ojalá dejen espacio para el número de cada pelotero.

Asdrúbal Bracho, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Quién fue el venezolano que conectó el primer jonrón en Grandes Ligas, y cuál ha sido el batazo más grande, en las Mayores?”.

Amigo Druby…: “En 1939, Alejandro (El Patón) Carrasquel (Senadores) sacó el primer cuadrangular por un venezolano en Grandes Ligas. Ocurrió en el primero de un doble juego en el Griffith Stadium, de Washington, con los Atléticos, entonces de Philadelphia, y frente al relevista Alfred (Chubby) Dean. La pelota pasó por encima de las bardas del leftfield. Unico jonrón de Alejandro en Grande Ligas… El cuadrangular más grande fue sacado por Mickey Mantle (Yankees), vía rightfield, en Briggs Stadium, de Detroit, el 10 de septiembre de 1960. Lo midieron en 634 pies (193 metros). Mantle disparó 536 cuadrangulares.

Johnny Pérez D. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Ud. cree que la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico pueda jugar el campeonato 2020-2021?”.

Amigo John…: Quiero ser optimista, pero no debo. Los epidemiólogos e ifectólogos consideran que apenas a fines de año comenzaremos a recuperarnos de esta pandemia.

