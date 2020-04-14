Condolences To The Steinbrenner Family On The Passing of Hank Steinbrenner

Yankees co-owner and eldest son of George Steinbrenner, Hank Steinbrenner has passed away at age 63. Coronavirus was not the cause. Apparently, Hank had a long-running illness that had been an issue for a while.

Hank was a general partner and co-chairperson of the team along with his brother, Hal Steinbrenner. Hank was a very down to earth person who liked to work out in his office and was open to visiting the community outside of the stadium.

Latino Sports extends its condolences to the Steinbrenner family and the Yankees organization.