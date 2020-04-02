Yankees And Mets Will Play Outside Of New York (También En Español)

Juan Vené is a contributor to Latino Sports who is considered an authority on Latino baseball. We are pleased to publish his pieces and add to the numerous publications in the Latino community that share his insight into the baseball world. His views are not necessarily the views of Latino Sports

“High diplomacy is pretending that what is known is ignored, and pretending that what is ignored is known” … LA PIMPI.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – If the corona virus allows it, this column will turn 60 years of providing daily service, from Monday to Sunday, in October.

The question of the week: The threat that all 2,430 games of the 2020 season will be canceled is becoming more serious. That would happen for the first time in history. What was the last incomplete season, why and how many times were the teams able to play?

The answer…: It happened in 1981, due to the players’ strike, and of the 162 games per team, they played between 102 and 110 each.

New York, New York.- Yankees and Mets will start the 2020 season outside of New York, if it ever opens. That, because that little town (New York) has been the region most attacked by the coronavirus in the United States. The Yankees are supposed to start at their Tampa spring facility and at Marlins Park; the Mets at Port St. Lucie and at the Rays’ stadium. They already doubt that New York can be considered a safe scenario before the end of this year…

-o-o-o-

“I am not seeing the same with a naturist that I am seeing with a tourist” … LA PIMPI.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Ridiculous lawsuit.- The lawsuit of 32-year-old pitcher Mike Bolsinger against Astros owner Jim Crane is ridiculous insanity. The accusation is that theft sign ended his career. That is impossible. In 2014 he had a record of 1-6, in 2016, 1-4; in 2017, 0-3. His good year was 2015, 6-6. Totals, 8-19, 4.92. The incredible thing is that they have let him pitch in the Major Leagues at all. I think he’s paying the lawyers, just for personal advertising. The good thing is that he doesn’t have a lot of money, so those shysters will soon abandon him … I’m telling you! …

Ronald Acuña is a tremendous hot dog.- Braves executives are very concerned because Ronald Acuña has developed more as a hot dog than as a bigleaguer, in his two seasons in the Major Leagues. They fear in the Atlanta offices that the manager and coaches will not stand it and that the other players will catch it. Acuña, who is not a child, already in his 22 years, beckons the Mara Salvatrucha when they take pictures of him, stands there watching the balls he hits and believes will leave the park and his presence is not the most advisable for a bigleaguer. They regret that he has such good skills for the game … It will dawn and we will see!

-o-o-o-o-o-

“Messing things up for yourself has been a part of baseball all your life, like jockstraps and hot dogs” … Billy Martin.-

ATTENTION.- You can read the “Juan Vené en la Pelota” file on the internet, entering “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

————————————————————————————————————————–

SPANISH

Yankees y Mets jugarán

fuera de aquel pueblecito

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE).-

“Alta diplomacia es fingir que se ignora lo que se sabe, y simular que se sabe lo que se ignora”… LA PIMPI.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Si el coronavirus lo permite, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años prestando servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.

La pregunta de la semana…: La amenaza de que se cancelen todos los dos mil 430 juegos de la temporada 2020, es cada vez más grave. Lo que ocurriría por primera vez en la historia. ¿Cuál fue la última temporada incompleta, por qué y cuántas veces pudieron jugar los equipos?

La respuesta…: Ocurrió en 1981, debido a la huelga de los peloteros, y de los 162 juegos por equipo, realizaron entre 102 y 110 cada uno.

New York, New York.- Yankees y Mets comenzarán la temporada 2020 fuera de Nueva York, si es que alguna vez se inaugura. Eso, debido a que aquel pueblecito ha sido la región más atacada por el coronavirus en Estados Unidos. Los Yankees suponen comenzar en sus instalaciones primaverales de Tampa y en el Marlins Park; los Mets en Port St. Lucie y en el estadio de los Rays. Dudan ya, que Nueva York pueda ser considerado un escenario seguro antes del fin de este año…

-o-o-o-o-o-

Ridícula demanda.- La demanda del lanzador de 32 años, Mike Bolsinger, contra el propietario de los Astros, Jim Crane, es una ridícula locura. La acusación es que el robo de señas acabó con su carrera. Lo que es imposible. En 2014 tuvo record de 1-6, en 2016, 1-4; en 2017, 0-3. Su año bueno fue 2015, 6-6. Totales, 8-19, 4.92. Lo increíble es que lo hayan dejado lanzar en Grandes Ligas. Creo que está pagándoles a los abogados, solo para publicidad personal. Lo bueno es que no tiene mucho dinero, por lo que pronto lo abandonarán esos leguleyos… ¡Yo que te digo!…

Tremendo perro caliente es Ronald Acuña.- Ejecutivos de los Bravos están muy preocupados porque Ronald Acuña se ha desarrollado más como perro caliente que como bigleaguer, en sus dos temporadas en Grandes Ligas. Temen en las oficinas de Atlanta que el mánager y los coaches no lo soporten y que los demás peloteros se contagien. Acuña, quien no es un niño, ya en sus 22 años, hace señas de la Mara Salvatrucha cuando le hacen fotos, se queda parado viendo los batazos que él cree van a salir de los parques y su presencia no es de las más aconsejables para un bigleaguer. Lamentan que tenga tan buenas habilidades para el juego… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

-o-o-o-o-o-

“Enredar las cosas en favor de uno ha sido parte del beisbol toda la vida, como los suspensorios y los perros calientes”… Billy Martin.-

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com