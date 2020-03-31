They Think About Big Leagues in Mexico

Juan Vené is a contributor to Latino Sports who is considered an authority on Latino baseball. We are pleased to publish his pieces and add to the numerous publications in the Latino community that share his insight into the baseball world. His views are not necessarily the views of Latino Sports

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – If Corona virus allows it, this column will celebrate 60 years of providing daily service, from Monday to Sunday, in October.

Today and tomorrow are Mail Days.

Tonino Migleacho, from Caracas, asks…: “I think RBI’s is the most important thing in baseball, because with runs scored, games are won. Who has driven more runs in one season, and if he is not Latin American, who of us has been the best in this specialty?

Amigo Nino…: The leader in RBI’s is Hack Wilson, 191 in 1930, the most driven in by a Latin American in a year, Manny Ramírez, 165 in 1999. And the champion of all time, Hank Aaron, 2,297, followed by Babe Ruth, 2,213; Alex Rodríguez, 2,086 and Albert Pujols, 2,075.

Mario Galván, from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, thinks…: “I am referring to the comment by Tomás Rodríguez, from D.F. which is inappropriate and rude. He gets upset if his ear isn’t sweetened with what he wants to hear. We know the economic and cultural conditions of the Mexican. It is noticeable in the parks of the Mexican Summer League, with such unfortunate low attendance, and the repeated changes of equipment and headquarters, not counting the damage we caused to the facilities, which are not maintained. The games of the Major Leagues in Monterrey were not full, I was there, because we have no purchasing power to pay two thousand or more pesos per game in two days, less for five or six games per week; minimum 15 games per month. Soccer teams comfortably play a game at home every fortnight, that’s why sometimes they fill their stadiums, without saying that it is no joke to understand that game. Let’s reexamine ourselves, sadly we are far from reaching the MLB level, we work to overcome those barriers and so the generations of our grandchildren enjoy what we have not achieved”.

Amigo Mayo …: And the worst, at least the two Major Leagues of Mexico would disappear, perhaps others as well, leaving thousands of people without jobs, including players.

José L. Hernández, from Monterrey, responds…: “Very polite and well-argued, your response to my compatriot Tomás Rodríguez from DF. He was very rude and offensive towards you. As you suggest, he should have documented and analyzed what infrastructure is needed to have a major league team. Unfortunately, in our country, as you point out, we do not yet have the economic capacity to maintain a team by now. ”

ATTENTION.- I invite you to the recent archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, entering by “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

SPANISH

Opinan acerca de las Gdes. Ligas en México

“Si te cuidas, cuidarás a los demás, incluso a tus parientes”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Si coronavirus lo permite, esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años de prestar servicio diario, de lunes a domingo.

Hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. ¿Enviaste nombre, apellido y desde cuál población o ciudad escribes?

Tonino Migleacho, de Caracas, pregunta…: “Creo que remolcar carreras es lo más importante en el beisbol, ya que con carreras es que se ganan los juegos. ¿Quién ha impulsado más carreras en una temporada, y si no es latinoamericano, quién de los nuestros ha sido el mejor en la especialidad?”.

Amigo Nino…: El líder en una campaña es Hack Wilson, 191 en 1930, el latinoamericano de más impulsadas en un año, Manny Ramírez, 165 en 1999. Y el campeón de todos los tiempos, Hank Aaron, 2.297, seguido por Babe Ruth, 2.213; Alex Rodríguez, 2.086 y Albert Pujols, 2.075.

Mario Galván, de Matamoros, Tamaulipas, opina…: “Me refiero al comentario de Tomás Rodríguez, del D.F. el cual es inapropiado y grosero. Se alebresta si no le endulzan el oído con lo que quiere oír. Sabemos las condiciones económicas y culturales del mexicano. Se nota en los parques de la Liga Mexicana de verano, con tan lamentable escasa asistencia, y los repetidos cambios de sede de equipos, sin contar los destrozos que causamos a las instalaciones, a las cuales no les dan mantenimiento. Los juegos de Grandes Ligas en Monterrey no fueron llenos totales –yo estuve ahí–, pues no tenemos poder adquisitivo para pagar dos mil o más pesos por juego en dos días, menos para cinco o seis juegos por semana; mínimo 15 juegos por mes. Los equipos de soccer juegan cómodamente un juego en su casa por quincena, por eso a veces, llenan sus estadios, sin decir que no tiene chiste entenderle a ese juego. Ubiquémonos, tristemente estamos lejos de llegar al nivel de MLB, trabajemos para superar esas barreras y así las generaciones de nuestros nietos disfruten lo que nosotros no hemos logrado”.

Amigo Mayo…: Y lo peor, desaparecerían, por lo menos, las dos Ligas Grandes de México, quizá otras también, por lo quedarían millares de personas sin trabajo, incluso peloteros.

José L. Hernández, de Monterrey, responde…: “Muy educada y argumentada su respuesta a mi compatriota Tomás Rodríguez del D. F. Él fue muy grosero y ofensivo para con Ud. Como Ud. le sugiere, debió antes, documentarse y analizar qué infraestructura se necesita para tener un equipo de Grandes Ligas. Lamentablemente, en nuestro país, como Ud. señala, no tenemos todavía la capacidad económica para mantener un equipo por esas alturas”.

ATENCIÓN.- Te invito al archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5