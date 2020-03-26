No Baseball on Scheduled Opening Day

NEW YORK — The sun’s golden rays grazed itself against the atmosphere to help display a perfect shade of blue across the sky Thursday afternoon. If you were oblivious to the human health crisis that has spread across the globe, you would stop and think, “What a perfect day for Opening Day.”

Today, over-a-century-old tradition for Major League Baseball was not celebrated with fans gathering to the ballpark and players lining up on the first and third base foul line to a giant spread of America’s flag in the outfield. Nope. It was celebrated at home. Everyone — from fans, to players, coaches, the grounds crew, hot dog vendors and reporters — we all woke up this morning knowing there will be no Opening Day on its original scheduled date.

*Weeps in self-quarantine*

Though we can all agree, during these unprecedented times, we know the decision to postpone the beginning of the 2020 baseball season was the correct one. But we can’t help but feel our hearts yearn to hear the crack of the bat.

Many players have taken to social media to express how much they’ve missed baseball, reassuring fans that the game they all love will be back once again with time. Others have also taken the time to to show their gratitude for healthcare workers who are working tirelessly, with little to no sleep, putting their own lives at risk to save those who are infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19). Two sophomores in the big leagues, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, shared videos on Twitter expressing their thanks and well wishes to those on the front lines.

Inspiring to see everyone coming together to help their communities. Please stay safe and help others where you can! #OneTeam https://t.co/piXJnaPrpP — Fernando Tatis Jr. (@tatis_jr) March 26, 2020

Yeah, I wasn’t expecting to cry today either.

From all of us at Latino Sports, our sincerest gratitude is to be shared with all those who are keeping us going. Thank you — a million times over — to doctors and nurses, to grocery store employees, restaurant chefs and staff, sanitation workers, educators, men and women in uniform and so many more.

You’re the real M.V.P.’s.