Update On Baseball & Home Run Leaders

Latino Sports is proud to feature Juan Vene’s baseball articles that he has been writing for the last sixty years. We consider Mr. Vene as a true Latino pioneer in covering baseball for many publications across the country and Latin America. These articles are his opinion and not necessarily the view of Latino Sports.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Commissioner Rob Manfred, like Mandrake, Superman and Wonder Woman, do not know when it will be possible to play in the Major Leagues. Epidemiologists believe that “if all goes well, coronavirus will be fully mastered in February or March 2021.” Nothing sure, no one knows what will happen … ** The Phillies delay signing the contract with JT Realmuto, apologizing for the pandemic, according to general manager Matt Klentak. But he is the best catcher of the moment, and could go elsewhere, since in October he can declare himself a free agent. JT, 29 yrs old, and his agents, CAA Sports, aim for $ 27 million annually for no less than five seasons … ** Good gesture from the 30 teams of the majors by donating $ 30 million to help stadium staff cope with inactivity without pay… ** Parents don’t pay much attention to Covid-19. They have signed 24 players who still cannot go to arbitration, minimum wages of $ 570,000 per season …

Last team sluggers to hit 40 or more home runs. Yardbarker gift. (name, team, home runs, year)…: Mark Reynolds, D.backs, 44, 2009; Ronald Acuña, Bravos, 41, 2019; Mark Trumbo, Orioles, 49, 2016; J.D. Martínez, M. Rojas, 43, 2018, Derrek Lee, Cachorros, 46, 2005; Todd Frazier, M. Blancas, 40, 2016; Eugenio Suárez, Rojos, 49, 2019; Travis Hafner, Indios, 42, 2006; Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 41, 2019; Miguel Cabrera, Tigres, 44, 2013; Alex Bregman, Astros, 41, 2019; Jorge Soler, Royals, 48, 2019; Mike Trout, Angels, 45, 2019; Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, 47, 2019; Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins, 59, 2017; Christian Yelich, Brewers, 44, 2019; Nelson Cruz, Twins, 41, 2019; Pete Alonso, Mets, 53, 2019; Aaron Judge, Yankees, 52, 2017; Khris Davis, Athletics, 48, 2018; Ryan Howard, Phillies, 45, 2009; Willie Stargell, Pirates, 44, 1973; Adrián González, Padres, 40, 2009; Barry Bonds, Giants, 45, 2004; Nelson Cruz, Mariners, 43, 2016; Albert Pujols, Cardinals, 42, 2010; Carlos Peña, Rays, 46, 2007; Joey Gallo, Rangers, 40, 2018; Edwin Encarnación, Blue Jays, 42, 2016; Bryce Harper, Nationals, 42, 2015.

