Sports World Stops Amid Coronavirus

NEW YORK — The sports world has come to a halt as cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rise in the United States and around the globe. All major sports leagues have come to a finalized decision that they will be suspending the 2020 season indefinitely.

The National Basketball League (NBA) was the first to implement a league-wide suspension as multiple games were in process Wednesday night. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) pulled the plug on the men and women’s basketball tournaments as conferences and institutions individually began vacating themselves from tournament play. Major League Baseball allowed day games to take their final at-bats before Spring Training officially came to an end Thursday afternoon.

The basketball world watched reactions playout on TV as games were being played. One reaction that caught everyone’s attention was the reaction from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Cuban stated in a press conference following the game that basketball has become secondary and the safety of fans and customers was the focal point in the end.

Cuban made it a priority to manage ways arena and Maverick employees are not left in the dust amidst the suspension.

“I reached out to the folks at the arena at the arena and our folks at the Mavs to find out what it will cost to support, financially support people who aren’t going to be able to come to work, they get paid by the hour and this is their source of income,” Cuban said in a press conference. “We’ve already started the process of having a program in place … it’s certainly something that is important to me.”

New York Mets first baseman and National League LatinoMVP nominee Pete Alonso posted a note on Twitter concerning the coronavirus and MLB’s decision to cancel all Spring Training games and postpone the beginning of baseball season for two weeks. Alonso reiterates the sadness he feels that baseball will no longer be played but emphasizes the importance of the suspension.

“I hope everyone stays healthy and safe. For the people who are affected by the virus, I wish them a speedy recovery. The best things in life (baseball season) are worth waiting for,” Alonso wrote in the post. “Thank you to everyone in the medical world trying to find a way to contain and suppress this disease. Those people are working tirelessly to make sure this disease doesn’t turn into a maddice international disaster. It’s good to see all the precautions and measures taken to prevent something far more dangerous and deadly.”

BELOW: Statements from Major League Baseball, the National Basketball League, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Major League Soccer and National Hockey League.