Spring Training ’20: Yankees, Red Sox Duel in Tampa

PC: MLB.com/Yankees

TAMPA — On a picturesque afternoon at George Steinbrenner Field, Yankees and Red Sox fans flocked the stands to get a glimpse of their favorite teams, three weeks before both teams venture up north to begin the 2020 season. With a sea of young talent making there marks in early spring, both the Yankees and the Red Soxs starters and roster nods took the field Tuesday afternoon.

Venezuela native Martín Pérez took the mound for the Red Sox and pitched two-thirds of an inning as he surrendered six runs on four hits and two wild pitches to give the Yankees the early edge. The bleeding did not stop as the Yankees pounded nine runs in the second rivalry matchup of the spring to give the Yankees a 9-1 victory.

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela swiftly launched his first home run of the spring in the bottom of the third inning to give the bombers a 7-0 lead. Miguel Andújar, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sánchez all tallied one hit in three plate appearances, as they look to stretch out more time in the batter’s box as the season looms around the corner.

Both Torres and Andújar have shifted positional gears for the 2020 season, overseeing positions they have not showcased on a regular basis in their big league careers. Andújar made his start in left field and received moderate praise from his skipper Aaron Boone, stating Andújar “looked the part” in the outfield. Torres returned to his native position at shortstop, a position he grew up playing, “That’s going home for him,” Boone said after the game. “It’s a position he grew up playing, he came up playing.”

23-year-old Red Sox third baseman, Rafael Devers went yard in the bottom of the third inning against Clarke Schmidt. Devers’ bat is of high value within a Boston lineup that isn’t projected to breakthrough in the 2020 season against American League East rivals. However, if Devers displays the power he possessed in 2019, he can look forward to a trip to Los Angeles for the mid-summer classic.

Always Pass On What You Have Learned

As fans young and old looked across the field, they locked their attention on several former Yankees players. Bernie Williams, Tino Martinez and Alfonso Soriano were present at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday, all decked out in their Yankees spring training uniform and smiles that reached ear-to-ear. Prior to the game, the veterans were seen chatting and instructing plays with eager younglings who hanged on every word. Andújar was spotted in the outfield speaking to Williams, as he prepares to take on his new role in the outfield. What better outfield mentor to have than the person who caught the final out of the 2000 World Series, right?