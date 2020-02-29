Jackie Róbinson Thrown Out Of Hotel In Cuba For Being Black

This column will celebrate, in October, 60 years of providing daily service, from Monday to Sunday. We publish on the last day of February in commemoration of Black History Month

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) : Since 1884, blacks did not play in the “Whites” only baseball, and in 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers included Jackie Róbinson in the roster. That became a scandal from coast to coast!

The brothers Moses Fleetwood and Waldy Walker, one catcher, the other outfielder, were the first blacks to appear in major league games, with the Toledo Blue Stockings, in the Américan Association. But on September 4, 1884, when they were going to play against the Chicago White Stockings, the manager and first baseman of that team, Adrian (Cap) Anson, shouted loudly …: “Get those blacks out of here or I’ll leave and take my people!”

In just minutes, they convinced the Walkers to leave the stadium. And so racial discrimination was established.

62 years later, 1946, the Dodgers signed Jackie Róbinson, who was a star in the Black Leagues, and sent him to the triple A team they had in Montreal to prepare.

After the campaign was over, Jackie was ready to play at the Major League level. The general manager, Branch Rickey, included him in the poster. They immediately thought that they should not go to train in Florida, because it was a very racist state and the presence of Róbinson could cause inconveniences.

“We are going to train in Havana,” Rickey proposed, “since Cuba is a very baseball country and has a good black population, living happily with whites.”

They made arrangements to play in Havana during spring 1947, and play with teams from there.

The Dodgers flew to Cuba in the last week of February. They had hired the best hotel on the island, El Nacional. The afternoon when the 46 people arrived from the entourage, they formed five rows, to register. When it was Róbinson’s turn, the receptionist kindly warned him …: “Sir, we cannot receive you at this hotel, because our policy is not to allow black guests.”

As much as Branch Rickey threatened to take the team elsewhere, nothing could be done. Jackie had to stay alone at the Boston Hotel, a very modest hotel, where imported black players arrived for Cuban championships.

Delays.- ** Luis Severino will be out of action during the 2020 season and possibly part of the 2021 season, because Thursday he was subjected to Tommy John on the right elbow … ** Another Yankee starting pitcher, James Paxton, operated the waist, will return to play mid-season 2020 … ** The Yankees rotation looks like this, Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, JA Happ, Jordan Montgómery and the Mexican Luis Cesa …

ATTENTION.- I invite you to read the recent archive of "Juan Vené en la Pelota" on the internet, entering by "sport unites us again".

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Por Negro Botaron Del Hotel a Jackie Róbinson en Cuba

Esta columna cumplirá, en octubre, 60 años de prestar servicio diario, de lunes a domingo

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE).- Desde 1884, no jugaban negros en el beisbol de los Blancos, y en 1947, los Dodgers de Brooklyn incluyeron a Jackie Róbinson en el róster. ¡Un escándalo de costa a costa!

Los hermanos Moses Fleetwood y Waldy Walker, uno catcher, el otro outfielder, fueron los primeros negros en aparecer en juegos de Grandes Ligas, con los Toledo Blue Stockings, en la Américan Association. Pero el cuatro de septiembre de 1884, cuando iban a jugar frente a los Chicago White Stockings, el mánager y primera base de ese equipo, Adrian (Cap) Anson, gritó a todo pulmón…:

“¡Saquen esos negros de aquí o me llevo a mi gente!”.

En solo minutos, convencieron a los Walker de que se fueran del estadio. Y así quedó establecida la discriminación racial.

62 años después, 1946, los Dodgers firmaron a Jackie Róbinson, quien era estrella de las Ligas Negras, y lo mandaron al equipo triple A que tenían en Montreal para que se preparara.

Terminada la campaña, Jackie estaba listo para jugar a nivel de Grandes Ligas. El gerente general, Branch Rickey, lo incluyó en el róster.

En seguida pensaron que no debían ir a entrenar en Florida, porque era un Estado muy racista y la presencia de Róbinson podía provocar inconvenientes.

“Vamos a entrenar en La Habana”, propuso Rickey, “ya que Cuba es un país muy beisbolero y tiene una buena población negra, que convive felizmente con los blancos”.

Hicieron los arreglos para trabajar en La Habana durante la primavera 1947, y jugar con selecciones de allá.

Los Dodgers volaron a Cuba en la última semana de febrero. Habían contratado al mejor hotel de la isla, El Nacional. La tarde cuando llegaron las 46 personas de la comitiva, formaron cinco filas, para registrarse. Cuando le llegó el turno a Róbinson, el recepcionista le advirtió amablemente…:

“Señor, no podemos recibirlo en este hotel, porque nuestra política es no permitir huéspedes negros”.

Por más que Branch Rickey amenazara con llevarse al equipo a otra parte, nada pudo hacer. Jackie tuvo que alojarse solo en el Hotel Boston, muy modesto, donde llegaban los peloteros negros importados para campeonatos cubanos.

RETAZOS.- ** Luis Severino estará fuera de acción durante la temporada 2020 y posiblemente, parte de la de 2021, porque el jueves lo sometieron a la Tommy John en el codo derecho… ** Otro pitcher abridor Yankee, James Paxton, operado de la cintura, regresará a juego a media temporada 2020… ** La rotación de los Yankees queda así, Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J. A. Happ, Jordan Montgómery y el Mexicano Luis Cesa…

ATENCIÓN.- Te invito a leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene