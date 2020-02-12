Today Is Letters Day – A Little Of Everything/Un Poco De Todo – Dia De Las Cartas

We are proud to feature our good friend Juan Vene’s daily article.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Today is mail day. I cannot answer those who do not send the state or the city from where they write. Thank you.

Diego Minervini, from Caracas, asks … “How was the massive change that led Mookie Betts to the Dodgers?”

Amigo Yeyo …: Red Sox, Mookie Betts and David Price go to the Dodgers, Brusdar Graterol, another Twins prospect, plus a pick in the draft, also from Minnesota, also to Dodgers. Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and one more prospect to be defined, go from Dodgers to Red Sox. The Twins receive Kenta Maeda, another prospect and $ 10 million in cash from the Dodgers. In addition, Boston will no longer pay six million dollars, but half of Price’s salary for the next three seasons, and that is equal to 48 million dollars.

Now the Dodgers line-up appears full of power at bat …: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, Gavin Lux, Will Smith.

Two teams, Padres and Angels, were waiting for a chance to acquire Betts, while the Dodgers reviewed the demands of Betts, who was asking for 27 million dollars this year, but could aspire to $500 million from 2021 to 2030.

Ricardo Ortega, from Obregón, asks …: “Who were the first black pitchers in both leagues?”

Amigo Ric…: In the American, Leroy (Satchel) Paige, Indians, 1948. In the National, Dan Bankhead, 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers, who by the way, homered in his first big league at bat.

Gil Paredes of Cancun asks … “Will the sign-stealing scandal affect baseball? What will become of the players involved, why did the Dodgers hire Mookie Betts, if he participated in the robbery games against them?”

Amigo Gilo …: Everything will happen without leaving sequels … The players will continue playing … And the Dodgers need Betts to win the World Series and so that they no longer steal anything from them.

“Héctor Aguilar, from Montreal, asks …:” What do you think of Mookie Betts’ trade, why in Boston do they get rid of a star player with a promising future? ”

Amigo Jeity …: Money issue. Betts and his agents, “VC Sports Group,” dream of a 2021-2030 contract for $ 500 million. And in Boston they say they can’t pay a player so much money.

Brobuer Rigueiro, from Mérida, Yucatán, asks …: “What has been the year of largest number to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and which has been the least?”

Amigo Bro…: In 2006, 18, were inducted. 17 were elected by the Veterans and Black League Committees, plus Bruce Sutter by journalists. On six occasions no one was elected: 1940, 1941, 1943, 1950, 1958 and 1960.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE: Hoy es día del Correo. No puedo contestar a quienes no mandan la población o la ciudad desde donde escriben. Muchas gracias.

Diego Minervini, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cómo quedó el cambio multitudinario que llevó a Mookie Betts a los Dodgers?”.

Amigo Yeyo…: De Medias Rojas, Mookie Betts y David Price van a los Dodgers, Brusdar Graterol, otro prospecto de los Twins, más una escogencia en el draft, también de Minnesota, igualmente a Dodgers.

Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs y un prospecto más por definir, van de Dodgers a Medias Rojas.

Los Twins reciben de los Dodgers a Kenta Maeda, otro prospecto y $10 millones de dólares en efectivo.

Además, Boston pagará, ya no seis millones dólares, sino la mitad del sueldo de Price por las próximas tres temporadas, y eso es igual a 48 millones de dólares.

Ahora la alineación de los Dodgers, aparece repleta de poder al bate…: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson, Corey Seager, Gavin Lux,

Will Smith.

Dos equipos, Padres y Angelinos, se quedaron en espera de un chance para adquirir de Betts, mientras los Dodgers estudian las exigencias de Betts, quien cobrará este año 27 millones de dólares, pero aspira 500 millones desde 2021 hsta 2030.

Ricardo Ortega, de Obregón, pregunta…: “¿Quiénes fueron lo primeros pitchers negros en ambas Ligas”.

Amigo Ric…: En la Americana, Leroy (Satchel) Paige, Indios, 1948. En la Nacional, Dan Bankhead, 1947, Dodgers de Brooklyn, quien por cierto, sacó jonrón en su primer turno de bigleaguer.

Gil Paredes, de Cancún pregunta…: “¿Afectará al beisbol el escándalo del robo de señas, qué será de los jugadores involucrados, por qué los Dodgers contrataron a Mookie Betts, si participó en los juegos de los robos contra ellos?”.

Amigo Gilo…: Todo pasará sin dejar secuelas… Los jugadores seguirán jugando… Y los Dodgers necesitan a Betts para ganar hasta la Serie Mundial y para que ya no les robe nada.

“Héctor Aguilar, de Montreal, pregunta…: “¿Qué piensas del traspaso de Mookie Betts, por qué en Boston se deshacen de un jugador estrella con un futuro prometedor?”.

Amigo Jeity…: Cuestión de dinero. Betts y sus agentes, “VC Sports Grup”, sueñan con un contrato 2021-2030 por 500 millones de dólares. Y en Boston dicen no poder pagarle a un jugador tanto dinero.

Brobuer Rigueiro, de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta…: “¿Cuál ha sido el año de más elevados al Hall de la Fama y cuál el de menos?”.

Amigo Bro…: En 2006 fueron elevados 18, 17 por los Comités de Veteranos y Ligas Negras, más Bruce Sutter por los periodistas. En seis oportunidades ha sido desierta la elevación, ninguno, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1950, 1958 y 1960.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

