LINO RIVERA THE BEST MANAGER – LINO RIVERA EL MEJOR DIRIGENTE

By Lyssette Santiago

The manager of the Toros Del Este of the Dominican Republic, Lino Rivera was selected as the best manager of the All Stars team of the Caribbean Series. Rivera found out at the press conference after the game against Puerto Rico. The Dominican Republic eliminated Puerto Rico 4-3 in the second semifinal of the Caribbean Classic.

The Puerto Rican manager will seek to take his team to the championship and gain their 20th crown when they face off against the Venezuelan team in the final match. “This team is very motivated, we could come from behind to win, and tonight we are going for the championship.” Lino dedicated all the games that the Dominican team has played to his father who passed away recently and if they get the championship He’s dedicating that to him too as well. “This victory means a lot to me, to my family and more to Puerto Rico. ” What I am as a leader I owe to my players. “The pitcher against Venezuela will be Pablo Espino.” We had already faced Venezuela and we are ready.

Then the All Stars team was selected by the international and local press that had covered the event.

Receiver, Ali Solis Mexico

First baseman, Joey Menéses México

Second baseman, Ramiro Peña Mexico

Third base, Emmanuel Rivera Venezuela

Short Field, Ali Castillo Venezuela

Left Field, Rubén Sosa Dominican Republic

Right Field, Henry Ramos Puerto Rico

Center, Garden Rico Noel Mexico

Starting pitcher, Edgar Torres Mexico

Relief pitcher, Ramón Ramírez Dominican Republic

DH, Jordany Valdespin Dominican Republic

Manager, Lino Rivera Dominican Republic

The Most Valuable Player award will be chosen after concluding the match for the championship.

SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH

LINO RIVERA EL MEJOR DIRIGENTE

Por Lyssette Santiago

El dirigente de los Toros del Este de la República Dominicana, Lino Rivera fue seleccionado como el mejor dirigente del equipo Todos Estrellas de la Serie del Caribe. Rivera se enteró en la Conferencia de prensa despues del partido ante Puerto Rico.La Republica Dominicana elimino a Puerto Rico 4-3 en la segunda semifinal del Clásico Caribeño.

El dirigente puertorriqueño buscará llevar a su novena a la corona número 20 cuando se midan ante la novena de Venezuela en el partido final. “Este equipo está muy motivado, pudimos venir de atrás para cerrar ganando, y esta noche vamos por el campeonato”. De conseguir el campeonato adelanto que todo los juegos en que Dominicana ha visto acción dedico a su padre que falleció recientemente y de conseguir el campeonato es dedicado a el tambien. Esta victoria significa mucho para mi, para mi familia y más estando en Puerto Rico.” Lo que soy como dirigente se lo debo a mis jugadores.” El lanzador ante Venezuela será Pablo Espino. “Ya nos enfrentamos a Venezuela y estamos listos.

A continuación el equipo Todos Estrellas seleccionado por la prensa internacional y local que cubrió el evento.

Receptor Alí Solís México

Primera base Joey Menéses México

Segunda base Ramiro Peña México

Tercera base Emmanuel Rivera Venezuela

Campo Corto Alí Castillo Venezuela

Jardín Izquierda Rubén Sosa República Dominicana

Jardín Derecho Henry Ramos Puerto Rico

Jardín Central Rico Noel México

Lanzador inicialista Edgar Torres México

Lanzador relevista Ramón Ramírez República Dominicana

DH Jordany Valdespín República Dominicana

Dirigente Lino Rivera República Dominicana

El premio de Jugador Más Valioso se escogerá tras concluir el encuentro por el campeonato.