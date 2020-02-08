LINO RIVERA THE BEST MANAGER – LINO RIVERA EL MEJOR DIRIGENTE

By Lyssette Santiago
The manager of the Toros Del Este of the Dominican Republic, Lino Rivera was selected as the best manager of the All Stars team of the Caribbean Series. Rivera found out at the press conference after the game against Puerto Rico. The Dominican Republic eliminated Puerto Rico 4-3 in the second semifinal of the Caribbean Classic.
The Puerto Rican manager will seek to take his team to the championship and gain their 20th crown when they face off against the Venezuelan team in the final match. “This team is very motivated, we could come from behind to win, and tonight we are going for the championship.” Lino dedicated all the games that the Dominican team has played to his father who passed away recently and if they get the championship He’s dedicating that to him too as well. “This victory means a lot to me, to my family and more to Puerto Rico. ” What I am as a leader I owe to my players. “The pitcher against Venezuela will be Pablo Espino.” We had already faced Venezuela and we are ready.
Then the All Stars team was selected by the international and local press that had covered the event.
Receiver, Ali Solis Mexico
First baseman, Joey Menéses México
Second baseman, Ramiro Peña Mexico
Third base, Emmanuel Rivera Venezuela
Short Field, Ali Castillo Venezuela
Left Field, Rubén Sosa Dominican Republic
Right Field, Henry Ramos Puerto Rico
Center, Garden Rico Noel Mexico
Starting pitcher, Edgar Torres Mexico
Relief pitcher, Ramón Ramírez Dominican Republic
DH, Jordany Valdespin Dominican Republic
Manager, Lino Rivera Dominican Republic
The Most Valuable Player award will be chosen after concluding the match for the championship.
SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH
LINO RIVERA EL MEJOR DIRIGENTE
Por Lyssette Santiago
El dirigente de los Toros del Este de la República Dominicana, Lino Rivera fue seleccionado como el mejor dirigente del equipo Todos Estrellas de la Serie del Caribe. Rivera se enteró en la Conferencia de prensa despues del partido ante Puerto Rico.La Republica Dominicana elimino a Puerto Rico 4-3 en la segunda semifinal del Clásico Caribeño.
El dirigente puertorriqueño buscará llevar a su novena a la corona número 20 cuando se midan ante la novena de Venezuela en el partido final. “Este equipo está muy motivado, pudimos venir de atrás para cerrar ganando, y esta noche vamos por el campeonato”. De conseguir el campeonato adelanto que todo los juegos en que Dominicana ha visto acción dedico a su padre que falleció recientemente y de conseguir el campeonato es dedicado a el tambien. Esta victoria significa mucho para mi, para mi familia y más estando en Puerto Rico.” Lo que soy como dirigente se lo debo a mis jugadores.” El lanzador ante Venezuela será Pablo Espino. “Ya nos enfrentamos a Venezuela y estamos listos.
A continuación el equipo Todos Estrellas seleccionado por la prensa internacional y local que cubrió el evento.
Receptor Alí Solís México
Primera base Joey Menéses México
Segunda base Ramiro Peña México
Tercera base Emmanuel Rivera Venezuela
Campo Corto Alí Castillo Venezuela
Jardín Izquierda Rubén Sosa República Dominicana
Jardín Derecho Henry Ramos Puerto Rico
Jardín Central Rico Noel México
Lanzador inicialista Edgar Torres México
Lanzador relevista Ramón Ramírez República Dominicana
DH Jordany Valdespín República Dominicana
Dirigente Lino Rivera República Dominicana
El premio de Jugador Más Valioso se escogerá tras concluir el encuentro por el campeonato.
Recent Articles
- DR New Caribbean Champions – Photos February 8, 2020
- LINO RIVERA THE BEST MANAGER – LINO RIVERA EL MEJOR DIRIGENTE February 8, 2020
- Tonights Game Will Be HOT. Why The Hype When PR & DR Face Off in Sports? February 7, 2020
- NO MORNING FOR THE ONE WHO LOSES TONIGHT – SIN MAÑANA PARA EL QUE PIERDA ESTA NOCHE February 7, 2020
- Photos From PR Vs. DR – Fotos De PR Vs. RD February 6, 2020
- Silence In The Stands – Silencio En Las Gradas February 6, 2020
- LINO RIVERA VS TONY VALENTÍN February 6, 2020
- Fans At Caribbean Series – Fanáticos En La Serie Del Caribe February 6, 2020
- Rigondeaux Looks For Title In A Second Weight Class February 5, 2020
- PUERTO RICO & THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A MEETING OF RIVALS February 4, 2020