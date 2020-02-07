NO MORNING FOR THE ONE WHO LOSES TONIGHT – SIN MAÑANA PARA EL QUE PIERDA ESTA NOCHE

By: Lyssette Santiago

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are without tomorrow in the Caribbean Series as they face the Semifinal Series that ends today. Dominican Republic defeated Puerto Rico on Weds as they won 5 runs to 3. Thus only one of these teams will qualify. Venezuela eliminated Mexico so whoever wins tonight will measure up to the only undefeated team.

Tony Valentín (PR Manager) is aware of the ability as leader of Lino Rivera (DR manager) against those of Quisqueya. “We know Lino’s ability as he is a winning leader. Last night’s game was of great quality, what I saw from my players was extraordinary before Major League players. Today we will see what we are made of, it will be a great duel.” Tonight he will start left-handed Héctor Santiago for Puerto Rico. By the way 19,200 people paid last night for the Puerto Rico – Dominican Republic game.

Yuliesky Maya will launch for Dominican. Lino Rivera thinks he is a very experienced pitcher and has many resources. ”Last night was a great game. We have a work plan. This is a special team and we are going for the Championship.

SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH

SIN MAÑANA PARA EL QUE PIERDA ESTA NOCHE

Por: Lyssette Santiago

Puerto Rico y República Dominicana están sin mañana en la Serie del Caribe al enfrentarse en la Serie Semifinal que culmina hoy mismo. ya Dominicana le ganó 5 carreras a 3 a los boricuas y solo uno de estos equipos clasificaran. Venezuela eliminó a México así el que gane esta noche se medirá a el único equipo invicto.

Tony Valentín está consciente de la capacidad como dirigente de Lino Rivera frente a los de Quisqueya. “Sabemos la capacidad que tiene Lino ya que es un dirigente ganador. El juego de anoche fue de gran calidad lo que vi de mis jugadores fue extraordinario ante jugadores de Grandes Ligas. Hoy veremos de qué estamos hechos será un gran duelo. Esta noche lanzara por Puerto Rico el zurdo Héctor Santiago. por cierto 19, 200 personas pagaron anoche en el encuentro de Puerto Rico y República Dominicana.

Yuliesky Maya lanzará por Dominicana. Lino Rivera opina que es un lanzador de gran experiencia y tiene muchos recursos .”el de anoche fue un gran partido. tenemos un plan de trabajo. Este es un equipo especial y vamos por el Campeonato.