Silence The The Stands – Silencio En Las Gradas

By Lyssette Santiago

We all enjoy a baseball game and watch the umpires calling the plays. The spectators can understand each baseball play because they have a way of expressing the situation, their gestures are very expressive. But how did this start?

In 1888 the professional baseball player Williaam Ellsworth Hoy (1888 to 1901) became the first deaf player to play in the big leagues. Not understanding the oral communication of the umpires, he taught them sign language. This new invention was fantastic, since deaf and hearing people in the stands could immediately understand the decisions. This event becomes one of the pillars of baseball, making all the baseball programs in the world communicate by signs.

The Caribbean Series does not have any deaf players in its teams but Puerto Rico does have a “Team” of Inclusion, the Media Group, which provides activities for the deaf community. This organization has created an accessibility platform for the deaf community in Puerto Rico to participate in the Caribbean Series. Apparently, this is the first time this alternative has been offered in the Caribbean Series to be held in Puerto Rico, we do not know if it has happened in other countries.

A group of twenty-four deaf people and the team of sign language interpreters have been present during this Caribbean Series. The deaf who attend the Hiram Bithorn Stadium have the services of interpreters to understand the audio promotion and explain the eventualities of the meeting. One of the participants, Luz G. Martínez group recounts “Almost all of the deaf people here are supporting the Puerto Rican team. My husband is a fan of the Puerto Rican team and I am not. I am Dominican Featuredand today I accompany him to the game for Puerto Rico, but yesterday he accompanied me to the Dominican Republic game.

The deaf community of the Caribbean Series has shared with the different delegations, when you see the excitement you will feel the enthusiasm of the fans, but if you suddenly find a quiet area; You will see a lot of hand movement and fantastic expressions with an area without noise pollution.

Silencio En Las Gradas * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH * SPANISH

Por Lyssette Santiago

Todos disfrutamos de un partido de béisbol y vemos como los árbitros cantan las jugadas. Los espectadores pueden entender cada jugada del beisbol porque tiene una manera de expresar la situación ocurrida, sus gestos son muy expresivos. ¿Pero cómo se inició esto?

En el año 1888 el jugador de béisbol profesional William Ellsworth Hoy (1888 al 1901) se convierte en el primer pelotero sordo en jugar en grandes ligas. Al no entender la comunicación oral de los árbitros, el le enseña el lenguaje de señas. Este nuevo invento resultó fantástico, ya que las personas sordas y oyentes en las gradas podían comprender inmediatamente las decision. Este evento se convierte en uno de los pilares del béisbol, logrando que todos los programas de béisbol del mundo se comunican por señas.

La Serie del Caribe no presenta jugadores sordos en sus equipos pero Puerto Rico si tiene un “Equipo” de Inclusión Media Group, el cual provee actividades para la comunidad de sordos. Esta organización ha creado una plataforma de accesibilidad para que la comunidad sorda en Puerto Rico pueda participar de la Serie del Caribe. Aparentemente, esta es la primera vez que se ofrece esta alternativa en la Serie del Caribe a celebrarse en Puerto Rico, no sabemos si ha ocurrido en otros países.

Un grupo de veinticuatro sordos y el equipo de intérpretes de lenguaje de señas han estado presente durante esta Serie del Caribe. Los sordos que asisten al Estadio Hiram Bithorn tienen los servicios de intérpretes para entender la promoción de audio y explicar la eventualidades del encuentro. Una de las participantes del grupo Luz G. Martínez relata ” Casi todos los sordos que estamos aquí, respaldan al equipo de Puerto Rico. Mi esposo es fanático del equipo de Puerto Rico y yo no. Yo soy dominicana y hoy yo le acompañe al juego de Puerto Rico pero ayer él me acompañó al juego de la República Dominicana.

La comunidad sorda de la Serie del Caribe ha compartido con las diferentes delegaciones, cuando usted ve la algarabía sentirá el entusiasmo de los fanáticos, pero si de repente encuentra un área silenciosa; verá mucho movimiento de manos y fantásticas expresiones con un área sin contaminación por ruido.