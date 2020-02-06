  LINO RIVERA VS TONY VALENTÍN

02/05/20 Estadio Hiram Birthon Hato Rey Partido #15 de la serie del Caribe Republica Dominicana vs Puerto Rico. Los dirigentes Tony Valentin y Lino Rivera foto José Rodríguez - Latino Sports ©

By: Lyssette Santiago

A few hours before the game of Puerto Rico against the Dominican Republic there is a very interesting detail the leaders of both teams are Puerto Rican. For Lino Rivera, directing the Dominican squad against Puerto Rico is a strange thing. ”I was directing Carolina in three Caribbean Series and even directed in a Series against another Puerto Rican, Luis Matos. However, I am very proud to be directing the team of our Dominican brothers. They have treated me excellently, ”Rivera said.

Lino understands that tonight’s game will be one of great quality and will be decided by the pitching. Rivera showed respect for Tony Valentín. He is a very cunning leader and they play at home, but we are very prepared for the pressure that will be there.

For his part, Valentín, accepts that Dominicana is a hard nut to crack. They have an excellent team, the challenge is not to let them beat us at home ”Before yesterday’s victory against Colombia we guarantee our pass to the semifinal that starts tomorrow but believe me that today we go with everything against the Dominican Republic. Lino is my brother but on the field, the thing is different, ”said Valentin.

Por: Lyssette Santiago

A pocas horas del partido de Puerto Rico ante la República Dominicana hay un detalle muy interesante los dirigentes de ambas novenas son boricuas. Para Lino Rivera dirigir la escuadra dominicana ante Puerto Rico esto es algo extraño.” Estuve dirigiendo a Carolina en tres Series del Caribe e incluso dirigí en una Serie contra otro boricua Luis Matos. Sin embargo estoy muy orgulloso de estar dirigiendo la novena de nuestros hermanos dominicanos.Me han tratado de manera excelente” manifesto Rivera

Lino entiende que el juego de esta noche será uno de gran calidad y se decidirá en el pitcheo. Rivera mostró respeto por Tony Valentín .Es un dirigente muy astuto y juegan en casa, pero nosotros estamos muy preparados para la presión que habrá.

Por su parte Valentín, acepta que Dominicana es un hueso duro de roer. Tienen un excelente equipo, el reto es no dejar que nos ganen en casa” Ante la victoria de ayer contra Colombia garantizamos nuestro pase a la semifinal que inicia mañana pero creeme que hoy vamos con todo ante Dominicana. Lino es mi hermano pero en el terreno de juego, la cosa es diferente “ apuntó Valentín