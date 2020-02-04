VENEZUELA DEFEATS DOMINICAN 3-2

Special Coverage from the Caribbean Series being played in San Juan Puerto Rico

Three runs in the first three innings of the game marked the victory of the Cardinals of Lara.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CBPC / JAI) .- The Cardinals of Lara achieved an important victory and remain unbeaten in the Caribbean Series San Juan 2020 by defeating 3 runs against 2 the Toros del Este, representatives of the Dominican Republic who now have a record of 1-1.

The Toros del Este filled the bases at the close of the first inning, but Wilfredo Ledezma (1-0) closed the door, struck out Alen Hanson for the third out and allowed no damage.

In the upper part of the second inning, the quick response of the Venezuelan squad came, the receiver Juan Apodaca shot two-run producer double against the defeated pitcher Jorge Martínez (0-1), scoring Adonis García and Gorkys Hernández for the the Cardinals of Lara lead 2-0.

The runs continued in the third inning, with the bases full, René Reyes raised a sacrifice to the right field so that Alexi Amarista would bring in another run.

The Bulls stopped the shutout in the sixth inning. Jordany Valdespin opened the batch with a single to the right and scored on a single from the unstoppable producer, Abraham Almonte.

In the ninth, before the closer Ricardo Gómez, Wilkin Castillo connected a ground rule double that allowed Peter O’Brien to score for a 3 to 2 final score in the final game of this day 2 of the Latin American serial.

Wilfredo Ledezma (1-0) was the winner by throwing five innings of three hits, one run, four bases and three strikeouts with reliefs from José Ascanio, Francisley Bueno, Hassan Pena, Pedro Rodríguez and Ricardo Gómez (2) who registered the save that allowed three hits and one run.

The defeat was for Jorge Martínez, who endured a couple of innings in three hits and total of three runs. He was followed by Jhan Martínez, Edgar García, Anthony Carter and Warner Madrigal.

NEXT: On the third day of activities, the Venezuelan team will meet Puerto Rico in prime time, while the Dominican Republic will face Colombia.

BLACKBOARD

TEAM 123 456 789 C H E

Venezuela 021 000 000 3 7 0

Dominican 000 001 001 2 7 0

WP- Wilfredo Ledezma (1-00)

LP- Jorge Martínez (0-1)

SV- Ricardo Gómez (2)

Español

VENEZUELA DERROTA 3 POR 2 A DOMINICANA

Tres carreras en el primer tercio del juego marcaron la victoria de los Cardenales de Lara.

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CBPC/JAI).- Los Cardenales de Lara lograron una importante victoria y mantienen su paso invicto en la Serie del Caribe San juan 2020 al derrotar 3 carreras contra 2 a los Toros del Este, representantes de la República Dominicana que ahora ponen su récord en 1-1.

Los Toros del Este llenaron las bases en el cierre del primer capítulo, pero Wilfredo Ledezma (1-0) cerró la puerta, ponchó a Alen Hanson para el tercer out y no permitió daño.

En la parte alta del segundo rollo, vino la respuesta rápida de la escuadra Venezolana, el receptor Juan Apodaca disparó doblete productor de dos carreras ante el lanzador derrotado Jorge Martínez (0-1), anotando Adonis García y Gorkys Hernández para la ventaja de los Cardenales de Lara al son de dos carreras contra cero.

El ataque continuó en la tercera entrada, con las bases llenas, René Reyes elevó de sacrificio al jardín derecho para que Alexi Amarista timbrara en pisa y corre.

Los Toros del Este se quitaron la blanqueada en la sexta entrada. Jordany Valdespin abrió la tanda con sencillo al derecho y anotó desde la intermedia con imparable productor de Abraham Almonte.

Ya en la novena entrada, ante el cerrador Ricardo Gómez, Wilkin Castillo sacudió un doblete por regla de terreno que le permitió a Peter O’Brien anotar el 3 a 2 que fue definitivo en el juego final de esta jornada 2 del serial latinoamericano.

Wilfredo Ledezma (1-0) fue el ganador al lanzar cinco entradas de tres hits, una carrera, cuatro bases y tres ponches con relevos de José Ascanio, Francisley Bueno, Hassan Pena, Pedro Rodríguez y cerró Ricardo Gómez (2) que se anotó el salvamento con una entrada de tres hits y una carrera.

La derrota fue para Jorge Martínez, que aguantó par de entradas en tres hits y tres carreras. Le siguieron Jhan Martínez, Edgar García, Anthony Carter y concluyó Warner Madrigal.

PRÓXIMOS: En la tercera jornada de actividades, el equipo de Venezuela se medirá a Puerto Rico en el horario estelar, mientras que la República Dominicana enfrentará a Colombia.

PIZARRA

EQUIPO 123 456 789 C H E

Venezuela 021 000 000 3 7 0

Dominicana 000 001 001 2 7 0

WP– Wilfredo Ledezma (1-00)

LP– Jorge Martínez (0-1)

SV– Ricardo Gómez (2)