PUERTO RICO & THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: A MEETING OF RIVALS

Our Special Coverage from the Caribbean Series

By Lyssette Santiago

This Wednesday Puerto Rico’s, Santurce Cangrejeros face the Toros del Este of the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series. Both teams have a rivalry of great tradition in this contest. According to Dominican journalist Manuel De Jesus, his homeland team must present great quality in the bullpen against Puerto Rico. This encounter, which is expected to be sell out the Hiram Bithorn stating, begins at 8:00 p.m.

The former Boston Red Sox player, Dominican David Ortiz will make the ceremonial first pitch of the game. ”Big Papi” played 20 seasons in the majors and won three world series (2004, 2007 and 2013). He was 10 times All – Star and finished his career with an average of .286, 541 home runs and 1768 RBI’s, without a doubt numbers for a future to enter the Hall of Fame of baseball in Cooperstown. He saw action with the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series of 2006 and 2009.

Dominicana will pitch, Raúl Valdez Vs. Puerto Rico. Valdez has great experience in the Caribbean Series. Although the he had suffered a cardiac arrhythmia, however, he is ready to pitch against Puerto Rico.

The Dominican expert pointed out that the team has 6 reievers who are: Ramón Ramírez, Jumbo Diaz, Wirfin Obispo, Tem Pearson, Fernando Abad, Anthony Carter and Edgar Garcia.

De Jesus stresses that on the other hand the offense of the Dominican squad has been below expectations. While it is very interesting that the both teams will be managed by two Puerto Ricans, Lino Rivera for the Dominican Republic and Tony Valentín for Puerto Rico

While Puerto Rico introduces Ivan De Jesus Jr, at second base, this will be the third Caribbean Series for Ivan. He was the batting champion of the local tournament with .330 with 7 doubles and 17 RBI’s. Jose Sermo, at third base, was Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player of the National Tournament, the first player in the League to win those two awards at the same time. Reinforcement coming from the Athenians of Manati. He finished the year with an average of .317 with five homers and 18 RBIs. It also highlights the outfielder, Jan Hernández and pitcher Héctor Santiago, starter of the Carolina Giants and recognized as pitcher of the Year and Return of the Year in the local League.

“For Puerto Rico, Jayson Garcia will pitch. The guys must play strong against the Dominican Republic because it is a complete team of professional players,” said Puerto Rico coach Tony Valentín.

Español * Español * Español * Español * Español * Español * Español * Español *

PUERTO RICO ANTE REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA UN ENCUENTRO DE COLOSOS

Por Lyssette Santiago

Este miércoles los Cangrejeros de Santurce de Puerto Rico se enfrentan a los Toros del Este de la República Dominicana en la Serie del Caribe. Ambas novenas tienen una rivalidad de gran tradición en este certamen. Según el periodista dominicano Manuel De Jesus, el equipo de su patria deberá presentar ante Puerto Rico gran calidad en el bullpen. Este encuentro del cual se espera un lleno total en el Hiram Bithorn, inicia a las 8:00 p.m.

El ex jugador de los Medias Rojas de Boston, el dominicano David Ortiz hará el lanzamiento de honor del partido .”Big Papi” jugó 20 temporadas en las Grandes Ligas y ganó tres series mundiales(2004,2007 y 2013). Fue 10 veces Jugador Todo-Estrella y terminó su carrera con promedio de .286, 541 cuadrangulares y 1768 carreras remolcadas , sin lugar a dudas en el futuro debe entrar al Salón de la Fama del béisbol en Cooperstown. Vio acción con la República Dominicana en las Series del Caribe de 2006 y 2009.

Dominicana se presenta ante Puerto Rico con el lanzador Raúl Valdez. Valdez tiene gran experiencia en Series del Caribe. A pesar de que el abridor enfrentó una arritmia cardiaca ya está listo para lanzar ante Puerto Rico.

El experto dominicano apuntó que el combinado cuenta con 6 lanzadores taponeros quienes son: Ramón Ramírez, Jumbo Diaz, Wirfin Obispo, Tem Pearson, Fernando Abad, Anthony Carter y Edgar Garcia.

De Jesús destaca que por otro lado la ofensiva de la escuadra dominicana ha estado por debajo de lo esperado. Mientras resulta muy interesante que el encuentro será dirigido en ambas novenas por boricuas, Lino Rivera por la República Dominicana y Tony Valentín por Puerto Rico

Mientras Puerto Rico presenta a Ivan De Jesus Jr, en la segunda base, esta será la tercera Serie del Caribe para Iván. Fue Campeón bate del torneo local con .330 con 7 dobles y 17 carreras remolcadas. Jose Sermo, en la tercera base, fue Novato del Año y Jugador Más Valioso del Torneo Nacional, Primer jugador de la Liga en ganar esos dos premios al mismo tiempo.Refuerzo proveniente de los Atenienses de Manatí. Terminó el año con promedio de .317 con cinco jonrones y 18 remolcadas. También se destaca el guardabosque Jan Hernández y el lanzador Héctor Santiago, abridor de los Gigantes de Carolina y reconocido como Lanzador del Año y Regreso del Año en la Liga local.

“Por Puerto Rico lanzará Jayson Garcia. Los muchachos deben jugar fuerte ante Dominicana ya que es un equipo completo de jugadores profesionales” manifestó el dirigente de Puerto Rico Tony Valentín.