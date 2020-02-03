TONY VALENTÍN ALWAYS POSITIVE – TONY VALENTÍN SIEMPRE POSITIVO

By: Lyssette Santiago

“Venezuela will be a good opponent tonight,” says the manager of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series, Tony Valentín. Puerto Rico lost last night in its second clash against Mexico which balances its performance of a victory and a defeat. While Venezuela beat the Dominican Republic. Thus Venezuela is unbeaten before the they face Puerto Rico, but that does not detract them, on the contrary they go with more desires to win.

Manny Barreda (1-0) was the winning pitcher for Mexico, worked five innings of one run, with five hits, three bases and a pair of strikeouts. They relieved him with, Sasagi Sánchez with two thirds and one run, Daniel Duarte, Derrick Loop, Mario Meza and closed by, Alberto Baldonado (1) who finished the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to close the game.

The losing pitcher was, Giovanni Soto who went down the slope with the four runs in four and a third innings. The remaining pitcher were, Aneuris Rosario, Luis Cruz, Jared Wilson and Joshua Torres.

“The message for the players is that they must continue aggressively in the game but intelligently. As a player I was always very aggressive and intelligent and that characterizes me as a leader, I made mistakes but we are all human beings. in this series we have opportunity and we will fight to the full. ”

Valentin was clear in saying that the level of baseball that is being played in this series is very high. According to the manager, the game against Venezuela will be key. There may be a triple tie in a short series.

Tonight’s pitcher will be Adalberto Flores. ”Our attitude will always be positive. We will try to change the negative for the positive. The purpose we have is to win the championship. Now the picture is different, forget the past. The boys get anxious I trust them. I’m sure things will change. ”

Finally Valentin said that if he won the Caribbean Series Championship, he would dedicate it to the people of the South of PR, who have suffered from several earthquakes and many lost everything. Everything we do is dedicated to them, ”he said.

“Venezuela será esta noche un buen contrincante”, manifiesta el dirigente de Puerto Rico en la Serie del Caribe Tony Valentín. Puerto Rico perdió anoche en su segundo choque ante México lo cual balancea su actuación de una victoria y una derrota. Mientras Venezuela le ganó a la República Dominicana. Así Venezuela se presenta invicta ante a la novena boricua, pero eso no los amilana, al contrario van con más deseos de vencer.

Español

Por Lyssette Santiago

Manny Barreda (1-0) fue el lanzador ganador por México, trabajó cinco innings de una carrera, con cinco hits, tres bases y par de ponches. Lo relevaron Sasagi Sánchez con dos tercios y una carrera, Daniel Duarte, Derrick Loop, Mario Meza y cerró Alberto Baldonado (1) quien retiró la novena con par de chocolates para apuntarse el salvamento.

La derrota fue para Giovanni Soto que se fue con las cuatro carreras a cuestas en cuatro entradas y un tercio. Del resto se encargaron Aneuris Rosario, Luis Cruz, Jared Wilson y Joshua Torres.

“El mensaje para los peloteros es que deben continuar con agresividad en el juego pero de manera inteligente. Como jugador fui siempre muy agresivo e inteligente y eso me caracteriza como dirigente , cometi errores pero todos somos seres humanos. en esta serie tenemos oportunidad y lucharemos hasta la saciedad.”

Valentín fue claro al decir que el nivel del béisbol que se está jugando en esta serie es muy alto. Según el dirigente el juego ante Venezuela será clave. Puede que haya un triple empate y la serie es corta.

El lanzador de esta noche lo será Adalberto Flores.” La actitud nuestra será siempre positiva. trataremos de cambiar lo negativo por lo positivo. El propósito que tenemos es ganar el campeonato.Ahora es diferente el panorama, olvidar el pasado.Los muchachos se ponen ansiosos yo confío en ellos.Estoy seguro que las cosas cambiarán.”

Por último Valentín dijo que de ganar el Campeonato de la Serie del Caribe se lo dedicara a la gente del Sur de PR, que han sufrido lo embates de varios sismos y muchos lo perdieron todo. Todo lo que hagamos está dedicado a ellos” puntualizó.