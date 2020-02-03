Letter from the Hereafter – From Adrian (Cap) Anson for Manfred and Puello   

“The serious thing is not that the ignorant destroy, but destroy, believing they build”… Joseph McKadew.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): Gentlemen Rob Manfred and Juan Puello …: I would have felt better if these letters ordered you to congratulate you on your good achievements as commissioners.

But no. From this peaceful setting Here, I observe how they try to destroy baseball. And I do not explain why or for what reason, because both are very well salaried via this show.

By the way, Juan Vené said that you, Manfred, are paid a million dollars per year, which was a mistake of that journalist, and I hasten to correct it. Because his annual salary is $25 million, that is, equal to the income of 323 middle-class families. And over a thousand 39 of the 1,200 bigleaguers in the 40 man roster. My maximum salary was three thousand dollars per season.

A million was paid to Bud Selig when he reached that position.

You guys change Baseball Rules with a galloping ignorance of the game. One must make positive changes. I, between 1871 and 1887, my manager-player years, invented spring training, hit and run and was the first first baseman to play off the pad. That was necessary.

I also did wrong by imposing racial discrimination in the majors in 1884. I am sorry for that, but it was something of the time that I thought was necessary.

Don’t keep trying to make rubies, which you have to regret later. Manfred has given himself to whatever television orders, and Puello throws his madness into the world for exhibitionism.

That is to say, they are a couple of enormous dangers for a spectacle sport as triumphant as it has been for almost a century and a half.

I sincerely tell you, if they disappeared from the baseball landscape it would be so good, that all the fans in the world and I would celebrate for weeks. Go away please!

And I wish you the best, but far from baseball … Adrian.

Delays.- ** They insist on preparing Europe to host the big leagues. The Yankees recommended Luis Sojo as manager of the National Team of Spain. The idea is to run a league with great quality, and negotiate exchanges of players and games with the two Leagues here. They believe they can achieve a resounding success with teams in countries such as England, Germany, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain. Six franchises, each to play in four cities in each of those countries. Yes, a powerful League can be formed, both economically and in sports. Can you imagine if they install Academies in 10 or 12 cities in that environment?

