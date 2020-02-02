A SPECTACULAR REUNION IN THE CARIBBEAN SERIES

Latino Sports is proud to have direct coverage from the Caribbean Series in Puerto Rico by Lyssette Santiago our correspondent and photo journalist, José Rodríguez

By: Lyssette Santiago

“We are the same,” says Jose “Rico” Rossy, jokingly one of the players who was in the Famous Dream Team of Puerto Rico who won the Caribbean Series undefeated in 1995. This series is dedicated to the team del Caribe 2020. It was definitely a spectacular and very emotional meeting.

We were able to talk with several of these players and without a doubt the interviewees distilled pure adrenaline. Rubén “El Indio” Sierra looked very excited, “It’s a joy to be at the Bithorn again, the public, this is exciting. It was definitely a pride to represent Puerto Rico.” Sierra said they were definitely a major league team. “The PR public is an intelligent one, there is a strain of players who aspire to play in the big leagues.” This Caribbean Series provides them with the opportunity to be seen by other professional baseball leagues.

While Bernie Williams emphasized that after 25 years “it seems that it was yesterday and I have beautiful memories. The matches were very close, especially to the Dominican Republic and Mexico. Puerto Rico whole stood before the series. Williams missed Ray Sánchez, the Great absent of the night, could not come Edgar Martinez, a member of the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. “Ray Sanchez was a very important person in that team. It is a shame that his whereabouts are unknown.”

Williams is currently very active in music with his Jazz band, Bernie and Friends and advocating at the United States Congress for Latin Arts. and working with the Yankees.

Rafy Montalvo stressed that the 1995 team was a monster. The former pitcher said and remembers that Dominicana was reinforced with José Rijos and Pedro Martínez and Puerto Rico imposed himself before them. On the other hand Ricky Bones said that the team collective looked fabulous. In the same line of thinking, also the Hall of Famer in Cooperstown, Roberto Alomar, stressed that it was undoubtedly a team for history.

On the other hand, pitcher Roberto Hernández said that the atmosphere that reigned among them was one of great camaraderie, positivism and respect. “I swear to enter the stadium and the excitement of being here to find us to share our experiences, is something unique.

Those presen In the recognition were: Roberto Alomar, Carlos Baerga, Ricky Bones, Rico Rossy, Rubén “El Indio” Sierra, Rafy Montalvo, Roberto Hernández, Bernie Williams, Juan “Igor” Gonzalez, Carlos Delgado and Carmelo Martinez.

UN JUNTE ESPECTACULAR EN LA SERIE DEL CARIBE

Por Lyssette Santiago

“Somos los igualitos”, manifiesta en tono jocoso, José “Rico” Rossy , uno de los jugadores que estuvo en el Famoso Dream Team de Puerto Rico que ganó invicto la Serie del Caribe en el 1995. A este equipo se le dedica la Serie del Caribe 2020. Definitivamente fue un junte espectacular y de mucha emotividad.

Pudimos conversar con varios de estos jugadores y sin lugar a dudas los entrevistados destilaron pura adrenalina. Rubén “El Indio” Sierra lucía muy emocionado, “Es una alegría estar nuevamente en el Bithorn, el público, esto es emocionante. Definitivamente fue un orgullo representar a Puerto Rico.” Sierra apuntó que fueron definitivamente un equipo de Grandes Ligas. “El público de PR es uno inteligente, hay una cepa de jugadores que aspiran a jugar en las Grandes Ligas”. Esta Serie del Caribe les provee la oportunidad de que sean vistos por otras ligas de béisbol profesional.

Mientras Bernie Williams enfatizó que después de 25 años “parece que fue ayer y guardo hermoso recuerdos. Los partidos fueron muy cerrados, especialmente ante República Dominicana y México.Puerto Rico entero se paró ante la serie. Williams echo de menos a Ray Sánchez, el gran ausente de la noche, tampoco pudo venir Edgar Martínez, miembro del Salón de la Fama en Cooperstown. “Ray Sánchez fue una persona muy importante en ese equipo.Es una pena que no se sepa de su paradero.”

Williams está actualmente muy activo en la música con su banda de Jazz, Bernie and Friends y abogando en el Congreso de los Estados Unidos por las Artes Latinas. y trabajando con los Yankees.

Rafy Montalvo destacó que el equipo del 1995 era un monstruo. El ex lanzador dijo y recuerda que Dominicana se reforzó con José Rijos y Pedro Martínez y Puerto Rico se impuso ante ellos.De otra parte Ricky Bones dijo que el colectivo del equipo lució fabuloso. En la misma línea de pensamiento el también miembro del Salón de la Fama en Cooperstown, Roberto Alomar, recalcó que fue sin lugar a dudas un equipo para la historia.

De otra parte el lanzador Roberto Hernández dijo que el ambiente que reinó entre ellos fue uno de gran camaradería, positivismo y respeto. “te juro que entre a el estadio y la emoción de estar aquí de encontrarnos de poder compartir nuestras vivencias, es algo único.

En el reconocimiento estuvieron presentes: Roberto Alomar, Carlos Baerga, Ricky Bones, Rico Rossy, Rubén “El Indio” Sierra, Rafy Montalvo, Roberto Hernández, Bernie Williams, Juan Igor Gonzalez, Carlos Delgado y Carmelo Martinez.