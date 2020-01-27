We in Latino Sports wish to express our most sincere condolences to the Bryant family during this most difficult time of morning. Kobe like Roberto Clemente who died in a plane crash taking supplies to earthquake stricken Nicaragua on December 31st, 1972 died in an air crash. I mention that only to make reference that sports legends like these two, one a Puerto Rican in baseball and another African-American in basketball will forever be remembered not only because of their super star sports status, but how their lives ended. Both doing something for others related to love. Clemente for the people of Nicaragua and Bryant for his daughter.
Bryant, 41, died in helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna who he was accompanying to a basketball game and seven others including another young player and parent. His career with the Lakers spanned 20 years before his retirement in 2016, and included five NBA championship titles, two Finals MVPs and one regular season MVP.
Recent Articles
- It Is With Deep Sorrow That We Say Farewell To A Basketball Legend January 27, 2020
- Danny Garcia Aims For Saturday Night In Title Eliminator January 23, 2020
- Fans of All Ages Needed to See the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame Press Conference January 22, 2020
- Mets Dig From Within to Find New Skipper Luis Rojas January 22, 2020
- In the “Home Run Derby” They All Know What The Pitcher Will Throw January 22, 2020
- Santurce Revalidated Themselves As Champions In PR Winter Baseball January 21, 2020
- Letter From The Hereafter From Ty Cobb To José Altuve About The Theft of Signs January 20, 2020
- Latino Pride Continued In Ring Saturday Evening At Different Venues January 19, 2020
- Beltran Was A Victim And Baseball Begins Damage Control January 16, 2020
- Beltrán Departs As Mets Manager Amidst Scandal January 16, 2020