It Is With Deep Sorrow That We Say Farewell To A Basketball Legend

We in Latino Sports wish to express our most sincere condolences to the Bryant family during this most difficult time of morning. Kobe like Roberto Clemente who died in a plane crash taking supplies to earthquake stricken Nicaragua on December 31st, 1972 died in an air crash. I mention that only to make reference that sports legends like these two, one a Puerto Rican in baseball and another African-American in basketball will forever be remembered not only because of their super star sports status, but how their lives ended. Both doing something for others related to love. Clemente for the people of Nicaragua and Bryant for his daughter.

Bryant, 41, died in helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA on Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna who he was accompanying to a basketball game and seven others including another young player and parent. His career with the Lakers spanned 20 years before his retirement in 2016, and included five NBA championship titles, two Finals MVPs and one regular season MVP.