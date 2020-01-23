Danny Garcia Aims For Saturday Night In Title Eliminator

Amanda Westcott/ Showtime

New York: Every fight is significant for Danny Garcia. Saturday night the two-time division champion returns to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This is the favorite venue for Garcia.

He holds the record for a fighter as it pertains to being on a Barclays fight card under the PBC banner in the main event.

Garcia, a Philadelphia native, with roots from Puerto Rico, has seen Brooklyn become his second home in the ring. He opposes hard hitting, Ivan “El Terrible” Redkach in a WBC Welterweight title eliminator.

Garcia was hoping for a meeting with Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao, two of the elite who hold titles in the division. Spence, is on the comeback trail after injuries sustained from a car accident in September that almost took his life.

So, Garcia, chose Redkach. He is ranked and has aspirations to make a name among the elite that dominate at welterweight.

Pacquiao, the eight-division champion, has responsibilities in the Philippines as he continues obligations as a Senator in his homeland.

So, of course, Garcia, has his agenda on regaining a title at 147, and that opportunity to meet Spence or Pacquiao at some point this year. But first is the challenge in Brooklyn, a 12-round main event that will be televised on Showtime Championship Boxing.

His first loss came at the hands of Keith Thurman, at the Barclays Center, was a controversial and close 12-round decision in March of 2017, his first defeat in 37 fights.

And there was another defeat that still stings. Shawn Porter, also at the Barclays Center, in August of 2018. That was another close and controversial decision for the vacant WBC title.

So, this is obvious, Danny Garcia needs this win Saturday night. It could be the most significant fight of his career.

“ I feel like I have unfinished business in Brooklyn,” Garcia said Thursday. “On Saturday, we’re going to get the job done. “Every fight from now on is a fight for my legacy. I’m a young veteran now. I feel great and I know that I’m one of the best fighters in the world. I’m here by popular demand.”

Garcia, not concerned about what the rankings say, is not listed as a current champion. But that top three welterweight status does mean he is fighting to regain his standing as one of the elite in a division that is considered a top three in the sport.

“The rankings are what they are, so I just go in and do the fighting,” he said. “ I’m focused on showing the world that I’m a force to be reckoned with. There’s no pressure on me. I just have to go in there and get this victory. Whatever the future brings, I’m ready, whether it’s Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao. None of it happens without a win on Saturday.”

He said Ivan Redkach, the southpaw from Ukraine at 23-4-1, will not be a walkover to get a shot at Spence or Pacquiao.

“My mind is fully focused on Saturday night. I trained 10 weeks for this fight and I can’t overlook him. He wants to have a breakout fight, but I’m prepared for what he brings to the table. After that, I’m ready for whoever wants to fight me.”

And to Redkach, of course, this fight to him will not be a walkover.

“Danny Garcia has lost in the arena before and I’m going to make it happen again,” he said. “I know he picked me because I’m a southpaw, but I’m ready to give Danny a rude wake up. If he’s not 100% and focused mentally, he’s going to be in trouble when the bell rings.”

Other Important Fights Prior To Garcia: Former unified champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd opposes Francisco Santana (25-7-1) in a 10-round super welterweight fight with implications.

Hurd, last May, was dethroned of the light heavyweight title via unanimous decision to Julian Williams. This past Saturday, Dominican, Jeison Rosario, stopped Williams for the WBA and IBF titles.

As with Garcia, Hurd, the former champion, does need a win to get back in that mix and avenge his loss to Williams.

“This is the biggest fight of my career,” Santana said. “Just because he lost, doesn’t mean that he’s out. He’s still an elite fighter in this division. You have to have respect for every single person that steps foot in the ring. It takes just one punch to end the fight.”

Opening the Showtime Tripleheader, unbeaten sensation Stephen Fulton Jr. and undefeated Arnold Khegai battle in a super bantamweight title eliminator.

