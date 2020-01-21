Santurce Revalidated Themselves As Champions In PR Winter Baseball

The following is a translation from El Nuevo Dia.
SJ, PR – (ENDI) – Santurce eliminated the Mayaguez Indians in five games in the final series to represent Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series to be held at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in two weeks.
The Cangrejeros (crab) dynasty continues in Puerto Rican winter baseball.
A single by Reymond Fuentes broke a tie in the sixth inning and led the Cangrejeros de Santurce on Monday to a 4-3 victory over the Mayagüez Indians to revalidate as champions and add their fourth title in the last six finals of the League of Professional Baseball Roberto Clemente (LBPRC) in the fifth game of the series held at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium before a crowd of more than 5,000 fans.
Santurce will now represent Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series that will begin on February 1 in its home stadium.
This is the first championship for skipper, Tony Valentín as a winter ball leader. And he did it in his first season with the Cangrejeros, who finished last in the last edition of the Caribbean classic held in Panama.
