Letter From The Hereafter From Ty Cobb To José Altuve About The Theft of Signs

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear and admired José …: Don’t worry about what I feel in the face of so many accusations against you and all the Astros. It seems to me that holding on to a pole to be aware whether it trembles or not, is distraction, rather than help.

To bat, and I say it with experience of 13 thousand 99 appearances at home plate and four thousand 189 hits, I say that to bat you have to attend to infinite details. Will I have my feet well placed, and my elbows to raise the bat more, what is my count, how many outs go, how many runners on bases, on what bases, what is the best thing this pitcher throws, will he throw that now, which signs I got, will the first base runner steal?

Too much mental work, to add to the signals from afar. You claim that you did not use them. Few believe you. But I do believe you.

You are such a good hitter that you don’t need anything illegal. Neither the signals, nor the taps against the garbage deposits, nothing but yourself.

The strongest attacker has been CC Sabathia, because your Astros beat the Yankees in the postseason, with him in the rotation in 2017, and the Red Sox also beat them in 2018.

What has most cherished CC, is your claim that the Astros will reach the World Series this year. A CC infantile, because one must always be sure of winning. If you don’t have to go home.

Here I have, in English, that phrase of yours that mortifies the left-hander so much …: “We’re going to be in the World Series again. People don’t believe it. We will.”

Now, my dear Joseph, you have to accept Sabathia’s good sense of humor. He has shown it with the photographic composition he published, in which you appear, Astro uniformed, in the stadium, bat in hand and on the way to home plate, but to get there you must go through the middle of a metal detector, such as those used at airports I’ve laughed a lot with that joke. I imagine you too, right?

With or without buzzers, I wish you the best of the best. Hugs from your friend, from this gentle More Here, Ty.

Delays.- ** Astros have said they deserve an asterisk, whose call indicates that they won in 2017 by stealing signs with electronic help … ** Altuve has attended all interview requests to discuss the situation. He told reporters …: “It’s a very difficult situation for the team, so we must remain united. He ridiculed the issue of the buzzers, that’s ridiculous. Major League Baseball did their research and found nothing abnormal ”…

