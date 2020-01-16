The Baseball Scandal Stuns, But Miguel Cabrera Is A Mountaineer

“Be unfaithful and don’t look with who”… Theater play in Madrid.-

–o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My dear friend, Mexican baseball historian Alfonso Araujo B. celebrates this week is day before yesterday birthday where he reached his very well lived 86 years . He was born in Navojoa, lives in Obregón and writes for the world. Congratulations Fonsi, you are really loved!

** The Major Leagues have become the biggest scandal, since the eight White Sox scandel of the 1919 World Series. The Astros stole the Dodgers’ pitching signs with television installations in the 2017 World Series. And it is believed that the Red Sox also did the same to the Dodgers in the 2018 Series, because Alex Cora was coach of the Astros in October 2017 and manager of the Bostonians in 2018. Cora was fired by the Red Sox. It is estimated that he will be banned from baseball for life … ** My friend, Jimmy Shapiro of BetOnline, informs me that Jason Varitek is the strongest candidate to lead the Red Sox. And he points out others, in order of possibilities …: Hensley Meulens, Mark Kotsay, Carlos Febles, Eduardo Pérez, Matt Quatraro, Dusty Baker, Tim Bogar, Craig Breslow, Ron Roenicke, Brad Ausmus, Bruce Bochy. But stronger than Varitek, Dustin Pedroia appears now, who would be manager-player …

-o-o-o-o-

“Singles know much more about women than married people, if not, they would also be married”… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-

** The Astros also without manager, for the suspension during a season of AJ Hinch. In Houston they are interviewing John Gibbons, Buck Showalter, Jeff Banister, Dusty Baker, Bruce Bochy, Joe Espada (current interim manager), Will Venable and Raul Ibáñez … ** Without having directed a single out, Carlos Beltrán, resigned his position Manager of the Mets. He was outfielder of the Astros in 2017, and coach of the Yankees in London, against Red Sox, in 2019. They suspect that in games in Europe he organized the theft of signs via television. The Yankees won both games scoring 29 runs, 12-8 and 17-13 …

** And while the Major League environment becomes increasingly tense, Miguel Cabrera is dedicated to climbing mountains in Hawaii, to avoid injuries in the season. The Aragonese only needs to prove that he is healthy. We all already know what he is capable of doing bat in hand … ** The Royals are not going to change position to the Valencian receiver, Salvador Pérez. They will simply help him to return comfortably from your Tommy John on the right elbow. They will not assign him to an every day catcher. They expect him to appear behind home plate in just over 100 games and the rest at first base, until he is fully recovered …

-o-o-o-o-

“My neighbor does not want to marry her boyfriend for the money … but she has no other reason” … La Pimpi.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

