The Metrics Are Not As Good As It Seems

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) .- Today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Did you send name, surname and from which population or city you write?

Friend’s readers …Very grateful for the hundreds of messages received on the occasion of my 91st birthday, last Friday. And God heard the prayers for my health. I feel very good. Thanks from the bottom of my heart.

Marco A Bandrés F. from Caracas, Venezuela, thinks…: “What they plan to do with the Astros is unfair, exaggerated. Everyone steals, even television viewers know what the pitcher will pitch. Who wrote the penal code there?

To divorce is to remain in misery, taking a woman to bed is a risk, if she says that you violate her, you rot in jail. They are more holy than the Pope. ”

Heriberto Aldama, from Culiacán, comments…: “Many fans were hoping to see our Cañoncito Osuna dressed as a Charro. But I agree with the Astros, since any injury could affect their performance in the United States. On the other hand, when will we have a major league team in Mexico?”

Amigo Beto …: No city in Latin America has the resources to sustain a major league team. And that is good, because, if there were a major league somewhere in Mexico, the AAA Mexican Summer Leagues and the Mexican Pacific League would disappear.

Carlos Jiménez G. de Cubiro, asks …: “With the knowledge of metrics, how do you measure the performance of a player in situations of pressure, due to the moment of the game? It is not the same to hit, throw or field, without people on the base and with the disadvantage of many runs, than in a situation of winning or losing with a hit, a ball or a strike. Does metrics measure the mister October?

Amigo Chalo …: Metrics does not hinder or harm. Now, it’s like all statistics, similar to dental floss, which shows a lot, but hides the essentials.

Wesley Soto, from Valencia, says…: “On January 3, you reported that Bobby Abreu (60.0) is superior in WAR to Omar Vizquel (45.6). I also note that David Concepción (40.1), for whom you voted for 15 years for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, is inferior to Vizquel in WAR. Vizquel occupies the 381th position, and surpasses Concepción by 133 posts, who occupies 514. I agree with you that the statistics are not conclusive to elect a member to the Hall of Fame. Concepción was the best shortstop of his time, leader of a team twice winner of the World Series. He deserves to be in Cooperstown. ”

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

