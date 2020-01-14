Latino Sports & Puerto Ricans Across Baseball Shine Light on Island Following Series of Earthquakes

Latino Sports Founder and CEO Julio Pabón (right) packages and serves meals for residents in Puerto Rico after several devastating earthquakes rattle the island (PC: Julio Pabón, Facebook)

In the recent week and days, Puerto Rico has experienced a series of earthquakes that has rattled the island. The destruction is so apparent that houses are seen knocked off their foundations, churches and schools are without walls and roofs, rubble and debris is seen scattered on roads and highways.

“I’ve witnessed a lot of terrifying things growing up in the South Bronx like shootings. But waking up to the entire house shaking, not knowing what to do or where to go, that was terrifying,” Latino Sports founder and CEO Julio Pabón said in wake of experiencing an earthquake in his home on the island. “Neighbors would come and knock on doors, asking if everyone and everything is okay.”

To no one’s surprise, the resilience that captivates the human spirit of the Puerto Rican people is shown once again in the wake of another natural disaster.

As the island begins efforts to recover from the continuous earthquakes, Puerto Ricans across sports industry have voiced their solidarity with those affected by this disaster. Puerto Rican baseball players, coaches and former players like Yadier Molina, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Beltrán, Pudge Rodriguez, José Berríos and many more have taken to social media to show their unwavering love and support for their beloved island.