Latino Sports & Puerto Ricans Across Baseball Shine Light on Island Following Series of Earthquakes

In the recent week and days, Puerto Rico has experienced a series of earthquakes that has rattled the island. The destruction is so apparent that houses are seen knocked off their foundations, churches and schools are without walls and roofs, rubble and debris is seen scattered on roads and highways.
“I’ve witnessed a lot of terrifying things growing up in the South Bronx like shootings. But waking up to the entire house shaking, not knowing what to do or where to go, that was terrifying,” Latino Sports founder and CEO Julio Pabón said in wake of experiencing an earthquake in his home on the island. “Neighbors would come and knock on doors, asking if everyone and everything is okay.”
To no one’s surprise, the resilience that captivates the human spirit of the Puerto Rican people is shown once again in the wake of another natural disaster.
As the island begins efforts to recover from the continuous earthquakes, Puerto Ricans across sports industry have voiced their solidarity with those affected by this disaster. Puerto Rican baseball players, coaches and former players like Yadier Molina, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Beltrán, Pudge Rodriguez, José Berríos and many more have taken to social media to show their unwavering love and support for their beloved island.
View this post on Instagram
Ayudemos unos a los Otros 🇵🇷 #Repost @team_cuca_ (@get_repost) ・・・ El Lanzador de grande ligas @jolamakina José “La Maquina” Berríos de los Twins de Minnesota, se une a Team Cuca Foundation Inc. , para llevar ayudas al área sur de PR a las familias afectadas por el terremoto durante los últimos días . Queremos informarles que como parte de esta fusión José Berríos creó un centro de acopio en Xpress Auto Body @xpressautobodypr localizado en Toa Baja, PR, desde mañana viernes y sábado desde las 9 am para que puedan pasar y llevar sus ayudas como : *Artículos de Higiene personal ( jabones, pasta de dientes, cepillo de dientes, toallas sanitarias, desodorante) *Aguas *Pampers para adultos todos los size *Leche Similac Advance *Pads para adultos *Chubs *Pediasure y Ensure (batidos suplementarios) *Comida enlatada *Pampers para niños todo los size *Frisas *Repelente de Mosquitos
