A New Decade, A New Beginning

Goodbye 2019, hello 2020!

As the sun sets on the first day of a new decade, we look onto the horizon with ambitious eyes on what is to be a new beginning for us all. A beginning filled with hope, aspirations and unity. The last decade has tested our humanity in ways we could not have foreseen in 2010. But one thing has always stayed true: the power of sports. Sports brought us together, like it always has when tribulations cast our lives, our community, our nation and our world.

2020 marks the 30th anniversary of Latino Sports’ existence. 30 years of shining a light on Latinos in the sports world, telling the compelling stories of those who dedicated their lives to their respective sport and who have served their communities. 2020 also commemorates the 30th anniversary of the LatinoMVP award, proudly given to Oakland Athletic’s outfielder Ruben Sierra in 1990. The award is now sponsored by Major League Baseball and is the oldest and most prestigious award given to a Latino athlete. In 2020, Latino Sports vows to continue to captivate the essence and power sports brings into our daily lives. A promise that was made 30 years ago and holds to this day.

Thank you to all those who have stuck with us throughout the years and continue to view our content. Without your support, Latino Sports could not thrive and become an organization that is able to step onto some of sports’ biggest stages and provide the necessary content the sports industry desperately craves and needs.

To those who are new, we welcome you with open arms. We hope you will become a part of the Latino Sports family, a family that aspires to touch on the stories that reach different corners of the world. It is our goal to honor and celebrate the achievements of those who signify and embody the human spirit in all sports. We hope to open your eyes and guide you through the stories of Latinos who have made an everlasting imprint in sports and beyond.

From all of us at Latino Sports, we wish you a very Happy New Year!