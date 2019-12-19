Gio Gonzalez Has Deal With White Sox

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

New York: Gio Gonzalez, recipient of the 2017 Latino Sports AL MVP Award has a new team. As reported from sources the fee-agent left-hander is headed to the Chicago White Sox.

When contacted Thursday, Gonzalez informed Latino Sports that his new deal is reported to be three-years. Details on the amount were not confirmed, though Gonzalez said he was pleased as there were also incentives in the deal.

Gonzalez was preparing for a physical with the White Sox that is scheduled for Friday. White Sox officials have not made a formal announcement and that is expected to be come in a matter of days.

“I could not be happier,” said Gonzalez when reached at his home in the Miami area. “The White Sox are a building team with youngsters and a nice lineup. I am anxious for this new opportunity.”

This signing marks a drastic change in strategy from last year when free agent acquisitions came late, many after the start of spring training and the season.

Last year Manny Machado signed a multi-year contract with San Diego Padres and Bruce Harper the same with the Phillies as the two top targets in free agency. The contracts came late in the game and a few weeks before the start of the season.

So that debate about collusion from the owners was short lived. More so the hefty contracts of half a billion dollars granted to pitchers, Gerit Cole (Yankees) and Stephen Strasburg (Nationals) signed the past few weeks, and much earlier than last year also throws away the debate that owners were holding back on mega contracts for players.

Gonzalez, a 12-year veteran, pitched 19 games last season for the Brewers, 17 starts with 78 strikeouts 3.50 ERA in a little over 87 innings on a one year deal with incentives that was signed in late April. Prior to signing with Milwaukee, the Yankees offered him a minor league deal.

After three starts in Scranton, there was an opt out in the deal. He was released and the Brewers brought him back after a stint with them in 2018.