Last Suspension of George Steinbrenner & Letters Answered

“Some people cause happiness where they go; others, when they leave. ” Oscar Wilde.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) .-: Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days. Please, if you do not inform which city or population you write, I cannot answer them.

Rafael Alonzo A. of Tekax, Yucatán, asks …: “What was George Steinbrenner’s last suspension, and what was the reason? Another, what happened to his friends in the corner bar of his house? I read it more than 20 years ago and I will continue reading it. ”

Friend Fafa …: Commissioner Fay Vincent suspended Steinbrenner for two years on July 30, 1990, for refusing to contribute $ 300,000 to the Dave Winfield Foundation, to which he was bound by contract. Steinbrenner, fought with Winfield for his poor performance, hired the reputable gambler, Howard Spira, for $ 40,000 to harm Winfield … The owner of the corner house bar in Flushing, New York, Emboos T. Russo, sold to some Chinese and went to live in Tokyo. I didn’t see it anymore, and neither did Skinny Certis, nor Gordis. In addition, I came to live in this largest Latin neighborhood in the world, which they call Florida.

Ransay Zapata, of Puerto Ordaz, asks …: “Why the five-year waiting period to be a candidate for the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown?”

Amigo Chanchay …: The Hall of Fame Committee and the Major League Baseball Writers Association prepared the Rules for that annual election. The five years after retreats or after death, it is because voters need to study the professional and private life of each candidate. Moreover, if they were chosen when they retired or when they died, they could unfairly influence recent emotions.

(Editors Note: Roberto Clemente was the only player that they waved the 5 year waiting period.)

José Gómez, from Banning, California, asks …: Why does you defend Alex Rodríguez as a steroid consumer and not others?

Amigo Pepe …: Alex did not lie before the United States Congress, and neither, as Barry Bonds did, interfered with the investigations of his case.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks …: “Can you inform me of the life of Babe Pinelli, the home umpire during the perfect game of Don Larsen in the 1956 World Series?”

Amigo Peele …: His full name was Ralph Arthur (Babe) Pinelli, he played as third baseman in the major leagues with Reds, White Sox and Tigers, between 1918 and 1927. In 1935 he debuted as a umpire and in those functions he appeared in six World Series and Four Star games. He retired at the end of the Perfect Series, in 1956. He died on October 22, 1989, in Daly City, California, at 89 years of age. He is not in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, where there are only 10 umpires.

