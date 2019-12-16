Letter from the Hereafter from Yankee Gene Michael for the Red Sox GM

“Life is perfect and fair … but we humans do not realize” … Alberto Cortés.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) .- My Dear Chaim Bloom, new general manager of the Red Sox. Either you invent the experience, or you will be a huge failure. But your background allows you to believe that you will succeed, despite everything. When I refer to experience, I consider your 15 years with the Rays, but also the difference between Tampa and Boston. You come to the restless New England, after a kind of vacation in the peaceful bay area.

The confidence in you, however, is inspired by your excellent preparation, which comes from the cradle. You were born in Philadelphia, and your family, all Jews, is an example of good behavior, studies and progress, both social and economic. Your father, Benjamin Bloom, is a doctor specializing in the eyes; your mother, Esther Stern-Bloom, already retired, educator, teacher of Hebrew and French; and you graduated from Yale University in 2004, in classical Latin. Well, and your wife, Aliza, is also a graduate of Yale, where she graduated in economics and international studies.

Hopefully all that helps you solve the problems of Mookie Betts, David Price, Jackie Bradley Jr., and the most complicated, not to exceed the 217 million dollars of the budget, so they you do not have to pay luxury tax.

However, solving so many problems will not give you any credit if the team does not win. To win, as in any sport, good luck is needed, but good luck must be helped. Remember that phrase of Yogi Berra …:

“The Yankees of my baseball age, we had better luck when we hit hits in a row.”

On the other hand, nothing you need to do for the sale of tickets, because Fenway Park remains full from the first to the last game, and you do not have to worry about the sale of radio, television and souvenirs, since, without effort, they sell them the most.

By the way, I wish you the best of luck, so you can stay in Boston.

Hugs, Gene.

-o-o-

Delays.- I ignore Chaim’s fees, but I do know that the Red Sox pay their executives badly. For example, the manager, Alex Cora, receives 800 thousand dollars a year, while others, such as Dave Roberts, Dodgers, charge between four and six million …

** And in Houston, it is possible that Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa plays in 2020 wearing another uniform different from that of the Astros. The Texans also fight against the luxury tax and Carlos is tremendously stellar, so he aspires to earn 20 or more million per year, instead of the five that were paid there in this 2019 … **

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

Send feedback