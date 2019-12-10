Pancho Pepe, A Narrator For All Of Latin America & Letters Answered

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)- Merry Christmas! … I say, right ?.

“If it is true that Heaven is so beautiful, why then nobody wants to die?” … Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday are Mail Days.

Jesús A. Llamas, from Mexicali, asks …: “When did Ron Guidry finish with 25-3?”

Amigo Chucho…: In 1978, when he also left the remarkable effectiveness of 1.74. And in 1985, 22-6, 3.27

Nofran A. Cedeño C. from Caracas, asks…: “Tell me about Pancho Pepe Cróquer and his life in baseball. I have heard a lot about him and what it meant for narrators in Venezuela. But I did not have the opportunity to hear him because I am from a later generation. ”

Amigo Frano …: You mean the most successful of the sports storytellers (not just baseball) that Venezuela has given birth. A native of Turmero, he conquered Latin America with his voice, as serious as he was cheerful, accompanied by an exemplary diction and a cultural base of world affairs. He was born on May 23, 1920 and died on December 18, 1955, in Barranquilla, victim of his hobby. He was competing in a car race and something went wrong in a curve. He was also notable as a declarer and connoisseur of the life of Spanish poets. Unforgettable, my friend Pancho Pepe.

Alfonso Castillo, of Hermosillo, points out…: “I was surprised not to see Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford, Don Larsen, Don Draysdale, Don Newcombe in his all-time post.

Amigo Fonsi …: I warned that I didn’t have enough places. Notice that I wrote…: “Well, besides moving Willie Mays from the center to the left of the outfield, I wonder, and where do I put Babe Ruth, Pete Rose, Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, Alex Rodriguez, Nap Lajoie, Rogers Hornsby , Luis Aparicio, Derek Jeter, Adrian (Cap) Anson, Barry Bonds and some more? There has been more than one roster of those left out of series (all time best)! ”

Javier González, from Cummins, California, asks …: “Do the Golden Gloves count to get a multi-million dollar contract and a multi-year since it is a Rawlings propaganda prize? ”

Amigo Javo …: They have never rewarded someone deficient in defense with such a trophy. But in addition to advertising those gloves, they are awarded by the managers, so they don’t need them to know if a big leaguer deserves a big contract or not.

Gildardo Paredes, from Cancun, asks and thinks… “What is the matter of Armando Galarraga‘s game, which was not a perfect game because the umpire prevented it?”.

Amigo Gil …: The Rules do not allow any other solution than the one adopted. To consider it imperfect by the mistake of the umpire. But the situation has favored Armando, because if perfection had been maintained, his game would never have been remembered so much.

ATTENTION.- You can read the whole recent archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, if you go online for “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.