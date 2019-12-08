JUAN VENE AND BASEBALL

My friend and mentor into the baseball coverage world, Juan Vene reached out to me this last week after many years of not hearing from each other. I was delighted, as Juan has been a pillar and expert in covering baseball. Juan, now in his early 90’s is the top Latino veteran covering baseball. He sent us his recent baseball piece published in over 37 other sites and newspapers. I’m humbled that he broke the news to the sports world that I will be declaring my run for congress in my home of the South Bronx district where I have lived for 63 years since the age of 4. We translated and want to share a bit of Juan Vene to our readers.

Yankees offer record contract to Gerrit Cole

“Being big is not a matter of size, but of attitude”… Chinese Proverb. –

Unique money in the story for a pitcher. – With Dodgers, Angels and Yankees in the competition to sign Gerrit (Nat King) Cole, his agent, Scott Boras, talked about dollars for the first time in this case, announcing that the Yankees have offered the record contract for a pitcher, 250 million for seven years. The current mark is that of the 217 million that Dave Price receives from the Red Sox. Cole will turn 29 in September and with the Astros, this year, he had a record of 20-5, 2.50, with 326 strikeouts.

Angels and Dodgers have the advantage that Cole was born and lived in his youth years in that Californian area, Ah! But on the other hand, Boras was not born there … We will see!

Anaheim’s dream. – The Angels consider having a jewel in the native Japanese of Oshú, Shohei Ohtani, 25, who is supposed to be able to hit the big leagues like Babe Ruth and throw equal to Pedro Martínez.

But the young Japanese suffered an injury to his left knee, which has damaged his offense. However, this year he hit 286, with 18 homers and 62 RBIs. He also suffered severe damage to the tendons of the right elbow, which led him to Tommy John, surgery that kept him out throughout the 2019 season.

That is the bad news, but the good news is that they expect to receive Shohei in training one hundred percent. And if they finally sign Gerrit Cole, they are going to have a couple of starting pitchers beyond extraordinary … I say, right?

Baseball journalist to the Congress. – It’s possible and desirable, that after the next elections a seat in Congress, the baseball journalist, Julio Pabón, who would represent the borough of the Yankees, the Bronx. Julio, the son of Puerto Ricans, migrant father, has been a dedicated worker for the benefit of his island and community throughout his brilliant life. He deserves the necessary votes to sit among the other House Democrats, in order to continue the work, now with the immense support of that location.

And for these lands. – On the other side of this Union, here in the east, the Phillies are competing with the Nationals, determined to acquire Stephen Strasburg, a declared a free agent after winning the title of Most Valuable Player in the World Series. However, whispers to me from Washington indicate that Stephen only wants to maximize his income through this competition, but that he will eventually return to the current champions.

