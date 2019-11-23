Grateful for Winter Baseball

Written By Lyssette Santiago

SAN JUAN — For Ivan Rodríguez, Edgar Martínez and Tany Pérez, having played in the Puerto Rico Professional Baseball League was a key factor for their development and performance in the majors.

The three members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, gathered for a well-deserved recognition where their numbers were removed from the League in the opening match of the same, where Santurce received Mayagüez and incidentally, the current champions began winning him to the Indians.

Martínez, who made his entry to Cooperstown this year, received the first ball in the pitch of honor that belonged to Perez for many years in a Santurcino uniform for the 1960s.

“I am very grateful to this recognition and the Professional Baseball League that opened the doors to me to achieve what I got in the big leagues. I have always said that this league is stronger than the minor leagues and helps the player to develop. I hope that many of those who play here also do so and that we have more Hall of Famer,” he said.

Martínez said that local baseball is one of great quality and that it has a great level. “Coming to play my Puerto Rico was always a challenge for me because here you play hard. May they recognize us in themselves a great honor. ”

In the same way, Ivan “Pudge” Rodríguez expressed himself. “For me, playing in Puerto Rico was always a great motivation. This motivates more players to seek excellence, ”Rodríguez said.

On the other hand Tany Pérez said it was always an honor to wear Santurce’s uniform. I am a Boricua by adoption and Puerto Rico has given me a lot. The father of former player and commentator Eduardito Pérez, says that here he plays strong and that helped me a lot.

While leaders and players agreed with the withdrawal of the numbers used by these Major League Stars in our Professional Baseball. Tony Valentín, former player and current leader of Santurce believes that “These Baseball Stars are and will be a great motivation for our players, that their numbers are removed is a tribute and recognition of their executions on and off the pitch.

Finally Juan Puello, president of the Confederation of Professional Baseball of the Caribbean and who was present said that the history of Baseball Boricua begins a new era with this tribute.