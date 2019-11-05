Two Puerto Ricans Make The News. One Good, One Not So Good

San Juan, Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico has a large loyal baseball fan that is basically divided mainly between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. However, there was overwhelming support and nothing but well wishes for Carlos Beltran being named the new manager of the NY Mets.

Beltran becomes the fourth Puerto Rican manager in the big leagues, following Edwin Rodríguez who managed the Marlins in 2010, Alex Cora, Manager of the Boston Red Sox and Dave Martínez, manager of the World Series Champions Washington Nationals. This island nation was ecstatic that Beltran was named, but also to learn that they will get the opportunity to see him in his new role when he returns to manage in the NY Mets Vs. Miami Marlins for three games April 28 – 30th, 2020. That was the good news.

The not so good news was that many here in Puerto Rico and many Puerto Ricans in the Diaspora were quite upset to see Nationals Manager, Dave Martinez attend the White House press conference with the President. The president has made many disparaging remarks against the island, some of its leaders and has purposely prevented resources designated to help rebuild after hurricane Maria from arriving to the island. The social media forums were burning with criticism of Martínez for not following the footsteps of Alex Cora who refused to attend last years invite when the Red Sox won the World Series citing his concern for the way the president had been treating the island.

Dave Martínez should have followed some of his players like Pitcher Sean Doolittle who told the Washington Post he would skip the event because of Trump’s rhetoric and the following players who also did not attend: