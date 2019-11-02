Carlos Beltran To Manage Mets

Yesterday, the NY Mets confirmed rumors that were circulating for several days that Carlos Beltran, former Mets player, Rookie of the Year, and LatinoMVP player among many others awards has been named the new manager. CBS News did a quick survey for their late evening news and the results were split between those that loved the deal and those that hated it.
Below we share an in depth article from one of our senior contributors, Dan Schlossberg who also writes for Forbes.com. We also have another article, “Beltran Is New Mets Manager And Comes With Endorsement” on our site written by our senior writer, Rich Mancuso. We share these articles so that you can have as much information on this new Mets deal.
Dan’s Forbes Article of Beltran.
