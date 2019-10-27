Win For Sanchez Puts Cuban In Heavyweight Mix

Steve Kasper

Reading Pa: Top super welterweight contender Erickson Lubin continued his resurgence with a dominant 10-round unanimous decision victory over Nathaniel Gallimore Saturday night on SHOWTIME from Santander Arena in Reading, Pa.

In the opening bout of the telecast, undefeated Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez pitched a shutout against Jack Mulowayi, winning a 10-round unanimous decision scored 100-90 by all three judges.

Sanchez (14-0, 11 KOs) was the more active fighter from the opening bell, targeting the body against the defensive-minded Mulowayi (7-2-1, 3 KOs). The 27-year-old Sanchez, who was taken the 10-round distance for the first time, threw over 250 more punches than his opponent.

Sanchez is seeking to become the first heavyweightr champion from Cuba. The win will propel him in the rankings as more opportuities await the heavyweight.

Next in line to get that distinction is Luis Ortiz who gets another shot at the WBC title held by Deotnay Wilder. That fight will take place November 23 on Fox Pay-Per-Vew from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“My opponent didn’t really want to fight, he just wanted to fight dirty,” Sanchez said. “So all I could do was give him some lateral movement. It’s difficult when someone doesn’t want to engage. We wanted to touch him down, touch him up high. But once he got touched, the guy just tried to tie up.

“There was no problem going 10 rounds. I’m in great shape and I’m ready to fight again as soon as possible. I showed my technical superiority tonight. All the heavyweights better watch out.”

Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) won his fourth straight fight since a knockout loss to Jermell Charlo in a title challenge in 2017. The 24-year-old landed 42 percent of his power shots en route to the wide decision, scored 99-91 by all three judges.

The southpaw relied on a suburb left hook, attacking from a variety of angles against the durable Gallimore (21-4-1, 17 KOs) as he improved to 4-0 since beginning to train with southpaw specialist Kevin Cunningham.

