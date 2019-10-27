No Home Field Advantage In This 2019 World Series

EDIT: Max Scherzer will not pitch Game 5 of the World Series due to neck and back spasms. Right handed pitcher Joe Ross (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will replace Sherzer on the mound.

WASHINGTON — After the baseball world saw yesterday’s Game 4 of the World Series (really a USA Series as both teams are from the continental United States, but that’s for another story) we witnessed the Astros defeating the home team Nationals 8-1, now the series is tied two games a piece.

We are now going from the best of a seven to the best of a three series that has more ups and downs than a roller coaster. The Las Vegas odds makers must have lost their shirts if they paid out the super odds on the chances of the Washington Nationals beating the Houston Astros the first two games in their home turf with two of the top pitchers in baseball, Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander pitching against them. By that same logic, those that then smelled another incredible performance from the underdog Nationals to pull off a sweep of the Astros as they did to the Cardinals also lost big time. The Astros came back and have now won the last two at the Nationals home turf. It seems this entire postseason is as unpredictable as the weather.

Now with the series tied at two a piece and each team defeating the odds of beating the other team in their own home field it’s really anyone’s guess as to who is the favorite? Who will win two more games to be crowned the 2019 Baseball World Series Champions is the big question being discussed throughout the baseball universe. However, according to the sports betting community it seems that the Astros are back on top as the favorites to win this series at -245 to Washington +190. We shall see as tonight we will see the Nationals, Max Scherzer who pitched five innings of a gem holding the Astros to two earned runs off five hits and seven K’s.

The Astros will send out their ace, Gerrit Cole and see if this time he will be able to do what they all expected from him in game one in Houston, shut down the Nationals in their home park.

