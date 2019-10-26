As Astros Steal G4 in DC, Urquidy Hopes To Even Series to Force Series Back to H-Town

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros slides safely into home in the second inning during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday, October 25, 2019 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Houston Astros did something in Game 3 that was nonexistent in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series. They hit the ball, most notably with runners-in-scoring-position. As for the Astros spark in their at-bats, the Nationals numb bats wasn’t able to pass the Astros on the runs board as they fall 4-1 in Game 3 at Nationals Park.

The Astros lineup created their own form of momentum as each batter (with the exclusion of Alex Bregman) reached on base with a hit.

“The biggest thing was we didn’t want anybody feeling sorry for themselves coming here,” Right-handed pitcher Will Harris said about the player-only meeting after a 12-3 loss in Game 2. “We showed up today and from the get we were putting a lot of pressure on them. And we kept it going for nine innings.”

Throughout the World Series it has become evident that a prolific offense will get you closer to hoisting “The Commissioner’s Trophy” at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Both the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals have tallied 29 runs throughout the World Series (Nationals: 18 runs – Astros: 11 runs).

Notable Latino prospects, young and those who have been in this position before, have showed their resilience.

Through the first three games of the World Series, players from 21-year-old Juan Soto and veteran José Altuve have found their stride, supporting their team by producing runs to help their offense thrive. Soto who is hitting .364 with a home run and 3 RBI in the first three games, while Altuve sustains a .400 average with six hits.

The Nationals bullpen has not lost its footing, dominating throughout the postseason. Fernando Rodney, Javy Guerra and Wander Suero of the Nationals have made mound appearances in Game 2 and Game 3.

Rodney has pitched 1.2 innings and has been relentless to give up a hit, despite forcing three walks, while Guerra has pitched one inning, giving up one home run and two hits. Sabana Larga, DR native Wander Suero has felt the pressure of the Fall Classic but has justified his role in the Nationals bullpen by making an inning appearance in Game 3 to hold down the fort as the Nationals offensive bats went stagnant and 0-for-10 in the Nationals first home game of the World Series.

Looking Ahead at Game 4

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch has placed faith in 24-year-old Jose Urquidy to start Game 4 on Saturday.

This will be Urquidy’s first World Series appearance and his second postseason outing in 2019. Through two innings coming out of the bullpen, Urquidy has stretched 4.1 innings with eight strikeouts, giving up one earned run on six hits.

“I’m living the dream,” Urquidy said after being notified that he’d be receiving the starting nod. “I know this is a big opportunity for me. It’s a big year for me. And I’m going to do my best every outing and enjoy the time.”

Urquidy was born in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico and will be the third Mexican-born player to start in the Fall Classic — the first two pioneers for Mexicans on the mound in the World Series belong to Jamie García as a member of the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals and Fernando Valenzuela in 1981 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Obviously very happy. Very few Mexicans have had this opportunity,” Urquidy said. “For me to be in this position, I’m obviously very happy about that and will try to take advantage of it as much as possible.”