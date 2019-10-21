Cuban Heavyweight Sanchez In Showtime Televised Opener

Twiiter

Unbeaten Cuban Heavyweight Frank Sanchez To Face Jack Mulowayi in Televised Opener of SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION® this Saturday, October 26 from Santander Arena in

Reading, Pa.

Unbeaten Cuban slugger Frank Sanchez will face Jack Mulowayi in an eight-round heavyweight attraction to open SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION this Saturday, October 26 live on SHOWTIME® from Santander Arena in Reading, Pa.

Sanchez (13-0, 11 KOs) steps in to replace Efe Ajagba, who withdrew from the fight against the once-beaten Mulowayi (7-1-1, 3 KOs). Ajagba injured his back in training last week.

The evening is headlined by top super welterweight contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin taking on hard-hitting Nathaniel Gallimore in a 10-round showdown that headlines the Premier Boxing Champions event beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Former lightweight world champion Robert Easter, Jr. will make his super lightweight debut against Adrian “El Tigre’’ Granados in a 10-round co-feature attraction.

Highlighting the action-packed non-televised portion of the card are fights featuring undefeated 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis squaring off against Lancaster, Pennsylvania’s Evincii Dixon in a welterweight bout and 17-year-old welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. facing Durham, North Carolina’s Marklin Bailey in a four-round attraction.

The action continues with bouts featuring Mexico’s Jose Miguel Borrego (15-2, 13 KOs) taking on Colombia’s Likar Ramos (29-8, 22 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight bout and Wilmington, Delaware’s Omar Douglas (19-3, 13 KOs) facing Riverside, California’s Humberto Galindo (12-0-1, 9 KOs) for 10 rounds of lightweight action.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and King’s Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or at the Santander box office (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.).

Also entering the ring is Colorado’s Ricky Lopez (20-4-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight contest against Texas-native Joe Perez (14-3-2, 10 KOs), Paterson, New Jersey’s Norman Neely (3-0, 3 KOs) in a four-round heavyweight fight with D’Angelo Swaby (1-0, 1 KO) of the Bahamas, plus Miami’s Jessy Cruz (17-7-1, 7 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Ernesto Guerrero (32-29, 22 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight attraction, and Michigan-native Raeese Aleem (14-0, 8 KOs) competes in an eight-round super bantamweight fight against Colombia’s Marlon Olea (14-5, 12 KOs).

Rounding out the action is undefeated Puerto Rican bantamweight prospect Jonathon Torres in a six-round fight, super middleweight prospect Darrion Lawson from Flint, Michigan in a four-round fight against Nicaragua’s Jaime Meza and middleweight Zany Larry of Clearwater, Florida in a four-round bout against Kansas-native Antonio Hernandez.

A former amateur standout from his native Cuba, Sanchez now lives in Las Vegas and is unbeaten since turning pro in 2017. The 27-year-old scored knockouts in his first six pro fights, and picked up nine victories in 2018. Sanchez most recently scored a dominant stoppage of Puerto Rico’s Victor Bisbal in August.

Fighting out of Antwerpen, Belgium, by way of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mulowayi will make his U.S. debut on October 26 in a pro career that dates back to 2015. The 32-year-old was unbeaten in his first seven pro fights before losing a narrow majority decision to Herve Bubeaux in a bout for the Belgium heavyweight title in May. He rebounded to defeat Artur Kubiak in July heading into his fight against Sanchez.