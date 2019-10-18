Yankee Bats Were As Cold As The Evening Temperature.

Bronx, NY: The game time temperature at Yankee stadium for yesterdays game four was a chilly 56 degrees and the winds outside the stadium were hovering around 20 MPH. Not exactly the type of weather for America’s summer pastime. However, it seemed the only ones affected by the weather were the home team Yankees.

The Yankee bats were as cold as the evening air and again they repeated the problem they experienced in game three, their bats were silent when needed the most. The Yankees missed several opportunities to break the game open. Twice they had bases loaded and could not score a run. There was no thunder in the Yankee bats and many fans were demonstrating their frustration just like in game three.

Meanwhile, the team from the warm South West, the Houston Astros seemed to bring that heat with them and were not affected by the cold weather. Trailing the Yankees 1-0, George Springer connected for a three-run homer in the top of the third to silence the majority Yankee crowd of 49,067. Then in the top of the six the Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico native, Carlos Correa helped push the Yankees to the brink of elimination by connecting his second home-run of the post season series, this one a three-run blast. Correa’s homer sent many Yankee fans to the exit gates as they anticipated a loss and did not want to be around for the final losing score of 8-3.

The only Yankee highlight was in the bottom of the six inning, Gary Sanchez hit a bomb to left field with Brett Gardner on board to cut the Astros lead to three runs bringing some excitement to the fans. Many fans believed that was the spark the team needed by getting the Yanks closer, 6-3. Unfortunately, the spark never came and the Yankee offence continued to be as cold as the evening temperature’s which kept dipping.