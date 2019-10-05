Torres Becomes Face of Yankees Hopes in 2019 Playoffs and Beyond

Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Bronx, N.Y. — As fall begins to permanently descend upon New York City, the Yankees prepare to face the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of the American League Division Series Saturday evening at Yankee Stadium. In last night’s Yankees 10-4 win, rising gems in the postseason were born. Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu rocked the Yankee Stadium crowd with a combined six RBI on the night and elevated the team to an early 1-0 series lead.

Gleyber Torres’ power and athleticism on the field excels his experience in the majors as a 22-year-old phenom. With 38 home runs and 90 RBI in the regular season, Torres doesn’t shy away from the spotlight in a high stakes series. In 2019, no moment is too big or too small. Every moment Torres is on the field, Torres remains intact, relaxed and comfortable as he leads or follows his teams footsteps to drive the Yankees forward to reaching the ultimate goal, brining No. 28 to the Bronx.

“I just try to be comfortable. I know I’ve got really good guys behind me,” Torres said after the Yankees victory. “So that is a moment I just feel comfortable, just be myself, try to, in the few moments, try to be easy and just try to do my job.”

Torres’ motivation to succeed in this ALDS is a lingering memory of being the last out in the ALDS against the Red Soxs, as he was the last out to end the Yankees 2018 playoff hopes. A memory that stung Torres, so much so, it helped motivate him to work tirelessly during the offseason to never be placed in such a position in his career.

“Last year, we lost really early, and I was the last out in that series. For sure I feel really bad because for sure we want to win,” Torres said thinking back on his first postseason experience. “So after that season, I go home, and I never forget that moment… During the offseason I prepare really, really, really good to help my team all this season and this moment for sure and just believe.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was impressed with his second baseman in the Game 1 and how Torres has grown exponentially in his young career from his freshman to sophomore year in the majors.

“He’s smart, and he’s confident, and that’s a really good combination when you’re talented.” said Aaron Boone. “He’s shown an ability to make adjustments, to understand what teams and pitchers are doing to him, and he has a lot of confidence in his ability and came up big tonight again.”