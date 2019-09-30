WATCH: Witnessing 3000 – 47 Years Later, Former Mets Catcher Duffy Dyer remembers Roberto Clemente’s Final At-Bat

FLUSHING – On Saturday, June 29, 2019, I interviewed former N.Y. Mets catcher and World Series champion Duffy Dyer. This unforgettable one-on-one occurred at Citi-Field prior to the pre-game ceremony honoring this extraordinary ballclub winning the World Series 50 years ago.
And yet, it was 47 years ago, Dyer had the distinct honor of being behind the plate (his teammate Jon Matlack was the pitcher) for Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente’s historic 3,000th hit.
WATCH and LISTEN to their first-hand recollections on what happened at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh and how they would be WITNESSING 3000 unfold before their own eyes.
VIDEO PRODUCTION: Geraldo Gonzalez
