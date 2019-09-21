It’s About Home Field Now For Yankees

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: The business of clinching their first division title since 2012 has been accomplished as it was Thursday night for the Yankees.There are three more steps to go in a quest for a 28th World Series championship.

So the Yankees know the deal is not done.

Friday night at Yankee Stadium the mission was to continue that quest for best record in the American League and overall in the majors. Best record for either or both means it becomes home field advantage for the Yankees in the AL postseason series.

But they want that home field for the World Series also. The battle for home field in both leagues comes down to the Astros and Twins in the AL. The Dodgers and Braves are battling for best record in the National League.

Remember, two of the last postseasons for the Yankees ended in failure as an AL wild card team. and not having home field against the Astros in the 2017 ALCS cost them. And for the Yankees failure is never an option and not acceptable in October.

“We want to come out and keep racking up wins,” manager Aaron Boone said prior to the Yankees 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night,

The loss put the Yankees record at 100-55, two games behind the Astros’ for best record in the AL.

The Yankees got their 100th win Thursday night that went with their third straight postseason berth. Aaron Boone became the first manager in Major League history to earn 100 wins in each of his first two seasons.

Though a disappointing loss, and with no excuses about taking the division clinching celebration late into the night, the Yankees do have more work to do for that home field advantage.

And they can’t afford to lose key players to injuries or circumstances off the field as was the case with the pending and long term suspension of pitcher Domingo German for domestic violence abuse.

Gleyber Torres gave the Yankees a scare in the fourth inning. He stumbled to his feet stopping a ground ball to second that was hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Blue Jays would score a run and Torres, apparently shaken, stayed in the game and later was removed after feeling weakness in his legs. Torres said the leg where he makes the throw was bothersome and will be evaluated further by a doctor Saturday morning.

“Precaution, he will get examined,” Boone said “Obviously that’s hold your breath moment,” Boone said. “We’ll see. Think he’ll be ok.”

Aaron Judge and Tyler Wade also homered for the Yankees. That increased their major league leading record of 249 home runs this season.

But now it’s all about the Yankees securing that best record and preparing the final seven games for the October postseason run and opportunity at another championship.

Comment: Ring786@aol.com