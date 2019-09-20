With 100 Wins The Bronx Bombers Clinch The AL East

Bronx, NY: It’s been a long while sine the Yankee clubhouse had to prepare itself for a washing over of Champaign, but this crop of Yankee players have been fighting for this all season. Aaron Judge said it best, “everyone here was hungry to win this, and all the minor league players that came up were really hungry to prove and help win this.”

The last time the Yanks won the AL East division series was in 2012 and they did it last night in Bombers fashion by defeating the Angels, 9-1. LeMahieu’s, 25th homer, preceding Gardner’s 26 (career high) and Maybin and Frazier blast proved that the Yanks were destined to win their 100th game and clinch before a home crowd that has waited a long time for this.

It was a memorable moment seeing Chapman striking out Albert Pujols with men on base for the final out. These two great Latino players facing off against each other to end their last season encounter was my highlight.

The Yankees have won 21 postseason wins in the last 25 seasons going back to 1995. They also recorded their second consecutive 100-win season. The last was in 2002-04.

Congratulations to the New York Yankees, the South Bronx was partying late last night.