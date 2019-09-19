Yankees Statement On Domingo German Domestic Violence Incident

Bill Menzel/ Latino Sports

Bronx, NY:

STATEMENT FROM THE NEW YORK YANKEES

RE: PLACEMENT OF DOMINGO GERMÁN ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE UNDER THE JOINT MLB-MLBPA DOMESTIC VIOLENCE POLICY

“We fully support all measures being undertaken by the Commissioner’s Office pursuant to the Policy on Domestic Violence. We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated.

We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process. We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner.”

NOTE: The Yankees Magic Number to clinch their first AL East division title since 2012 is 1. A win tonight in the Bronx over the Angels or a Tampa Bay loss will clinch the division.