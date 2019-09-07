Diaz On Another Blown Save: “It’s Been A Lot Of Bad Luck”

Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY: Edwin Diaz got the win in a Mets 5-4 first walk-off walk win since May 12 of 2009 at Citi Field Friday night. Pete Alonso with his usual good at bat drew the walk with the bases loaded with two outs.

But it was Edwin Diaz again at the center of attention. He got the win, let’s say by default, and it was his consistency of throwing a home run ball again that got him booed off the mound. Diaz threw a slider with one-out in the 9th with a runner on. J.T. Realmuto went with the pitch that went over the right-center field wall.

Tie game and Edwin Diaz blew another save. More so, it was his 9th home run given up and this one came after giving up the walk-off home run and win to the Nationals Tuesday night.

So the Mets got the win, and needed in this battle for the second National League Wild Card spot. The Phillies also need the wins and some can say that manager Gabe Kapler gave this back the Mets with mismanaging his bullpen.

But the talk is about Edwin Diaz. And if the Mets are going to keep fighting for this wild card postseason spot, they need an effective bullpen and rely on Edwin Diaz.

“We know Diaz has to be good if we to get where we want to go,” said manager Mickey Callaway. “If he doesn’t get the job done then we don’t get the job done.”

Though Edwin Diaz got hurt with the 100-mile fastball against the Nationals, his other bread and butter pitch is the slider. he struck out the side but the damage was down with a slider he failed to locate.

And trying to figure out what is wrong can be difficult as this time of year, and with the Mets in a chase for the Wild Card,they can’t afford to see mistakes and the latest one Friday night from Edwin Diaz.

To his credit, Diaz continues to face the music. He once again talked to the media by his locker moments after the Mets pulled off their ninth inning heroics.

“I just stay positive,” he said through an interpreter. “All the time it’s just the one mistake made.”

The home run ball has been the culprit. This one was damaging and it could have led to a costly loss for the Mets.

Diaz said about the home run balls, “It’s been a lot of bad luck. I just go out there all the time. I know my stuff is pretty good. To be in that situation to get the win is a lot of confidence.”

When asked, Diaz said he went through similar issues in Double-A ball back in 2015.

“Was able to make the adjustments,” he said. However you look at it, it becomes difficult to analyze why and how can the American League leading 57 saves leader of last year with the Mariners has failed to do the job in New York.

Yes. he got the win that can build confidence but if it were not for the Mets continued ability to never quit, it would have gone as a loss for Edwin Diaz and a costly one for the Mets. Instead the Mets jumped ahead of the phillies by a game and trail the Cubs by four games for that second wild card spot.

Notes: Maikel Franco is 18-54 against the Mets this season, 14 RBI in 16 games…. Jean Segura has hit safely in 11 of his 12 games this season against the Mets batting .375 with seven doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored.

