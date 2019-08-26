Latino Sports Brings “Bragging Rights” Trophy Back Home

Latino Sports brought the “Bragging Rights” trophy back home yesterday after the Latino Sports team coached by Hoops in The Sun President, Joe Cruz Jr. defeated their rivals, BronxNet coached Michael Knobe, Executive Director the cable station by a score of 64 to 56 under clear and beautiful sky’s in Orchard Beach yesterday.

The game, which is the highlight of the annual Celebrity Basketball Game and Family Health Day celebrated its 25th year yesterday. The day also featured the Puerto Rico Legends Vs. The Harlem Legends, organized by Santos Negrón of the El Barrio Legends. These former players some in their advance ages showed that basketball is still in their blood and can be played at any age. The Puerto Rico Legends won that game 62 to 45 with PR Legends player Nick scoring 23 points. Some questioned the age of Nick for he looked much younger than the majority of the players (however, the game was not protested, LOL).

The final game was the extreme opposite of the Legends senior game and a fitting way to end the tournament with a youth game, under 16 years between the El Barrio Shooting Stars and a visiting team from Pennsylvania. That was a very competitive game with each team going back and forth on the scoreboard where no team ever went ahead by more than two points. The game was won by the visiting youths from Pennsylvania in the final 3 seconds by scoring on a foul shot to win 56 to 55.

The day’s major surprise was the visit of legendary NBA and Puerto Rico professional basketball player and coach, Butch Lee. Mr. Lee is the first Puerto Rican born to play in the NBA. Read more on Butch Lee in another article on the site: Article on Butch Lee