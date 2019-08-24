Braves Stop Mets Momentum In Extras

latino Sports

Flushing, NY: The Mets are facing that challenge and overall have accomplished more than expected since the All-Star break with results putting them back in contention. Friday night at Citi Field the test continued but the NL east division leading Atlanta Braves put a stop to the momentum.

It took 14 innings and came down to the bullpens. Billy Hamilton drove in the go-ahead run in the 14th inning on a ball that got by second base. Jeurys Familia who has been a part of a Mets revived bullpen threw the slider and Hamilton went with the pitch that scored Tyler Flowers.

Flowers was the first batter to face Familia. He walked and that opened up the door in a marathon game that went to the Braves 2-1.

Not the typical Mets comeback of late. And not the type of offensive machine the Mets have become. They banged out 6 hits. The top five in their batting order went for a combined 2-for-27.

A playoff type of atmosphere again at Citi Field as the first place Braves, who took two of three from the Mets last week in Atlanta, won the first of three as Mets pitchers combined for a franchise record and major league record tying 26 strikeouts and Familia got the loss.

Manager Mickey Callaway said about Familia,”His extra level gets a little too high and he can’t command the ball.” But it was those 14 innings and one run that made a difference.

“The pitchers did really well,” he said. Credit of course was given to the Braves. They did their part in keeping the Mets from getting the big hit that has been a part of this run.

Familia said through a translator,”This is going to happen because I hadn’t pitched three days in a row in a while.”

Perhaps that was the issue, though Familia left three on base and got the Mets a chance to extend the game in their bottom of the inning. He gave up two hits and struck out three.

