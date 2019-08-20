Bronx, N.Y. — Latino Sports contributor Handal Gomez Abdelrahim interviews the 23rd Colombian recorded to play in Major League Baseball and the second Colombian player to play for the New York Yankees (1st – Donovan Solan0, 2016). From Cartagena, Colombia to Da Bronx. Welcome to the Boogie Down Bronx, Gio.
Recent Articles
- WATCH: Colombian Pride with Gio Urshela August 20, 2019
- WATCH: One-on-One with WFAN’S Ed Coleman August 20, 2019
- Roberto Clemente’s Birthday Commemorated In Bronx In BIG Style August 19, 2019
- Yankees And Umpires At It Again Taking Care Of Indians August 17, 2019
- A Special & Exciting Birthday Celebration & Recognition For The Great One: Roberto Clemente. August 17, 2019
- Puig Kept It Close For Indians In The Bronx August 17, 2019
- German Deserves To Be Yankees Ace August 14, 2019
- Edwin Diaz: Mets Need To Get Him Right August 11, 2019
- Nationals Know Mets Are Real August 11, 2019
- They Don’t Want To Lose August 10, 2019