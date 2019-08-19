Roberto Clemente’s Birthday Commemorated In Bronx In BIG Style.

Bronx, NY: Roberto Clemente’s birthday was commemorated in the Bronx yesterday in big style with a major concert at Orchard Beach and a community birthday party in the South Bronx.

The Bronx with the largest Latino population of all the boroughs is also known as, “El Condado De La Salsa” and there was mucho Salsa music commemorating Clemente’s birthday in the borough yesterday. Orchard Beach’ main stage was the location where a few thousand Salsero’s attended to hear the legendary sounds of Tipica 73 one of the most respected Latin orchestras in the Latin music scene since the 1970’s. The concert took place from 1PM to 2:30PM.

Tipica 73 was on fire as they had everyone excited and dancing to the top songs that made the orchestra famous with many of the original musicians performing. All the musicians wore a sticker promoting Clemente’s birthday and movement to promote the Retire 21 Campaign. In addition, everyone at the concert was given a free sticker that they wore in pride and they all asked for additional ones to tag their cars, bags and luggage. Bronx Borough President, Ruben Díaz Jr., BronxCare Medical Center and Latino Sports sponsored this Orchard Beach concert.

Immediately after the concert, many headed South for a community birthday party at the relatively new Clemente Plaza located at 148th – 149th St and Third Avenue in the heart of the South Bronx. This community birthday party featured the hot Dee Jay sounds of Ahi Nama Productions. Everyone was treated to cupcakes decorated with Clemente’s Pittsburgh Pirates colors of yellow and black, a free raffle with several Clemente items donated by Latino Sports and free health screenings provided by BronxCare.

Assemblywoman, Carmen Arroyo: Councilman, Rafael Salamanca: the 149th St. BID and Latino Sports sponsored the event. Assemblywoman, Carmen Arroyo and Councilman, Rafael Salamanca made several welcoming remarks and thanked Latino Sports president, Julio Pabón for coordinating the event.